St. Patrick's Day tradition carries on

CROWN POINT — Cars slowly and steadily snaked their way through the city to the Crown Point Fire Rescue building and the drive-thru pickup for corned beef and cabbage dinners.

The annual St. Patrick's Day event, sponsored by the city of Crown Point, is ordinarily held inside the fire department's bay area, said Diana Bosse, the city's special events coordinator.

"This is the 13th year we've held the event and this is the first year we've had the drive-thru opportunity," Bosse said.

The drive-thru was because of dining restrictions enforced because of the corona outbreak. The sponsors and patrons alike made the most of it. It was, after all, St. Patrick's Day.

The St. Patrick's Day parade was canceled, but city officials decided to go forward with the drive-thru service, available from noon to 6 p.m.

Bosse said the food for the St. Patrick's Day event had already been ordered through caterer, Pappas Restaurant.

The meal included corned beef and cabbage, red potatoes, carrots, bread, butter, dessert and drink.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"We're making the best out of the situation," Bosse said.

Bosse said turnout was good for the event.