SCHERERVILLE — Stand Up for St. Jude House will be held May 17. This fundraiser will include opportunities for networking, hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar, a wine pull, and gift basket raffles. The entertainment, a comedy show intermingled with live jazz, will be presented by The TOMFOOLERY Fun Club. The TOMFOOLERY Fun Club is hosted by Tom Byelick and Michele Piskol and will include comedians Gwen Laroka, Mickey Housley, and Colleen Brennan. The show is appropriate for all ages.
“This is a great opportunity for adults to get together for a night of fun and laughs with family and friends while supporting a worthy cause," St. Jude House Director Ryan Elinkowski said. “When the community comes out to our fundraisers, together we continue to provide comprehensive and compassionate care to clients free of charge. The event also helps bring awareness to an issue that people don’t like to talk about — one in four women and one in seven men will experience intimate partner violence during their lifetimes. Silence empowers the abusers; St. Jude House empowers victims to become survivors. We cannot do this work without strong community support.”
Stand Up for St. Jude House will be held at Villa Cesare. Attire is business casual. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with hors d’oeuvres served at 7 and show time at 8. Tickets can be purchased for $50 per person. For tickets, visit stjudehouse.org or Tomfooleryfunclub.com. For more information contact Val Lay at 219-662-7066, extension 314 or vlay@stjudehouse.org.
All proceeds will benefit St. Jude House, which has provided services to over 12,000 survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault since opening in 1995.