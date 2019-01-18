MUNSTER — Coming off back surgery, Doris Galinski needed some help stepping onto the stage Thursday at the Center for Visual & Performing Arts. But she made it, accepting the Rock Star of the Year Award at the Lake Area United Way’s STAR Awards.
The Crown Point woman, a Meals on Wheels of NWI volunteer since 2013, has twice been honored for racking up 500-plus volunteer hours annually. Her surgery prevented that milestone in 2018, but Galinski said the LAUW honor feels “fantastic.”
Galinski, who helps in the Meals on Wheels office, said volunteering “gives a purpose to life. You get to meet some nice people and you know you’re helping others.”
The third annual STAR Awards featured 15 award categories, recognizing the efforts of nonprofit and faith-based organizations, theirvolunteers and their staffs.
The awards program recognizes “some very special, hard-working volunteers and employees,” said Lisa Daugherty, president and CEO of LAUW. “They are doing some amazing work in the community, doing it on behalf of people who need their assistance.”
Down Syndrome Association of NWI & Chicagoland walked away with several honors, including the Innovation Award for its Uber Independence program.
Dawn Buckley, Down Syndrome executive director, explained, “We started an Uber program to help people be more independent. It’s a way to go places without relying on parents and family.”
The Down Syndrome group, including honoree Olivia Longo, of St. John, used the Uber service for the awards program. Longo, cited for speaking on behalf of those with Down Syndrome, said she feels like “an inspiration to others.”
Elsewhere, Suncrest Christian Church of St. John received the Compassion in Action Award for demonstrating servant leadership. Lee Anderson, a church elder, said he was “well pleased that the church is being recognized for what it does in Lake County. It’s a humbling experience.”
Elena Dwyre, CEO of Campagna Academy in Schererville, received the Trailblazer Award for her leadership. Kynesha Swain, deputy director of the facility serving 110 children, said the CEO “definitely deserves it. She’s definitely a trailblazer.”
STAR is an acronym for Serving Together Achieves Results. Erin Meisner, LAUW community impact manager, described this year’s nominees as new, exciting and different. “It shows how much heart there is in Lake County,” Meisner said.
Following is the list of 2019 STAR Award winners:
- Shooting Star – Shirley Williams, Theresa Weakland, Kim Eldridge, Mac and Robbie Cansier, Jacob Keifor, Olivia Longo, Jill Loveless and Nataly Garcia.
- Shining Star – Tradewinds Services, Inc.
- Best Volunteer Management Program – Girls on the Run of NWI.
- Unsung Heroes – Michelle Gomez and Mac and Robbie Cansier.
- Compassion in Action – Suncrest Christian Church.
- MegaStar – Amanda Moor and Olivia Longo.
- Best Marketing Campaign and Best Volunteer Event – Boys & Girls Clubs of NWI.
- Legacy – Margot Ann Sabato.
- Grassroots Initiative of the Year – Indivisible NWI.
- Collaborative Effort – Mental Health America of Northwest Indiana.
- Trailblazer – Elena Dwyre.
- Innovation – Down Syndrome Association of NWI & Chicagoland.
- Heart of Service – Marie Gonzalez and Maria Maldonado.
- Rock Star of the Year – Doris Galinski.