Work is expected to get underway in coming months on the massive 45th Street grade separation and intersection realignment project at Calumet Avenue.
Walsh Construction Co. of Crown Point was awarded a contract in February for the project after submitting a $20.5 million bid, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.
“That's good news,” Munster Town Manager Dustin Anderson said of the Walsh bid. Original estimates for the work to realign 45th Street at Calumet Avenue and create an underpass at the Canadian National Railroad crossing to alleviate congestion came in at $35 million.
The tab is to be picked up by the Indiana Department of Transportation, originally committed to spend up to $9 million; the Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission, $9.6 million; and the Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority, $6 million. That would have left Munster's share at about $11 million.
On top of recalculating the funding formula, Anderson said, officials are determining a start date for the resulting road closures, detours, construction phases and other details.
Officials have until April 19 to provide Walsh with a notice to proceed. And no work will begin until the Main Street Bridge over Hart Ditch is completed in June.
With more than 41,000 commuters passing through the Calumet Avenue and 45th Street intersection daily, the area has experienced massive traffic issues for years.
The realignment seeks to ease that by eliminating the zig-zag intersection and routing traffic under the Canadian National Railway tracks that sit in the middle of it.
Anderson said it will take two construction seasons to complete the work and
he doesn't sugarcoat the disruption it will create. “It will be really bad,” he said.
Still he says people are resilient and smart and expects them to adapt quickly.
He recalled the multiple road closings associated with a BP pipeline replacement project last summer. The closings involved 45th, Columbia Avenue and Camellia Drive for several weeks starting last July.
He said the first 72 hours were rough, but then it became manageable as people found alternative routes.
Anderson expects the same with the 45th Street project, which will begin with a runaround for the trains and open the area to commercial development.
“Things will be better,” he said.
Traffic patterns, detours and project updates will be posted on Munster's Facebook page www.facebook.com/munsterin and website www.munster.org, he said.