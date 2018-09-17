Gary City Council President Ronald Brewer said he and other city officials are meeting with the State Board of Accounts Tuesday.
The state agency is expected to present its final audit findings for this year amid allegations of city misspending of taxpayer dollars.
The SBOA has said it is conducting its own analysis of discrepancies within the city of Gary's restrictive emergency services fund as part of its regular audit this year.
An accounting firm hired by the city recently determined that about $8.2 million was improperly transferred from the city's emergency services fund — a restricted account — from Jan. 1, 2015, to March 31, 2018, to cover payroll and other expenses in the face of a multimillion-dollar structural deficit where yearly expenses outweigh revenue.
SBOA annual audits do not typically scrutinize individual transfers, but instead, rely on sampling and other methods for review, according to the agency.
In previous years, SBOA audits flagged various city departments repeatedly for lacking internal controls, repeatedly overdrawn cash balances, and fund transfers without timely repayments.
For example, in 2016, the SBOA flagged the city of Gary's finance department for a lack of internal controls over payroll processing, noting that officials did not document department-head reviews of payroll expenses.
"The failure to implement controls could have enabled material misstatements or irregularities to remain undetected," the 2016 report states.
SBOA recommended the city properly obtain signatures from each department head, to which the city agreed. Overdrawn cash balances from various city funds also were flagged in nearly a dozen past SBOA reports, the SBOA noted in its 2016 report.
The city — facing property tax distribution delays and a structural budget deficit — also routinely temporarily transferred funds to cover shortfalls, but did not repay within the mandated time frame, according to the SBOA.
A spokesman for the SBOA did not respond to questions about its ongoing audit.