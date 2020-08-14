State election commission rejects vote-by-mail expansion amid COVID-19 pandemic

Long replied, commenting on the surge in COVID-19 cases: “This is an emergency. To say we’re not is disingenuous.”

He said Indiana went from having 80 cases a day in March to more than 1,000 cases a day as of mid-August.

“We’re not on the downswing of this thing … At the present time, I am concerned. Voters in Indiana are frightened. They’re trying to get absentee ballots," he said.

Okeson said he doesn’t think it would be appropriate to take action on the matter with pending lawsuits, including one filed in April by Indiana Vote By Mail Inc. aimed at requiring the Commission to expand vote-by-mail options.

Okeson said it would “premature to take any action by voting today until the courts have a chance to hand down a ruling.”

Currently, there are only 11 accepted excuses for voting by mail in Indiana — such as disability, work conflicts, religious holiday, lack of transportation, military duty, among others.

One of the statutorily allowed excuses also includes being "confined due to illness or injury.” But the coronavirus outbreak is not one of them.