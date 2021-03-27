 Skip to main content
State lawmakers restore accidentally deleted Lake County governing procedures
2021 Indiana General Assembly

Lake County Government Center aerial

The Lake County Government Center is seen from above in Crown Point.

 Kale Wilk, The Times

The General Assembly has agreed to restore essential Lake County governing procedures state lawmakers inadvertently deleted during a 2019 cleanup of Indiana election statutes.

Senate Enrolled Act 35 reinstates the process for the Lake County commissioners to veto an ordinance approved by the Lake County Council, and for the council to override the commissioners' veto.

State Sen. Erin Houchin, R-Salem, the sponsor of the measure, as well as Senate Enrolled Act 560 in 2019, said no one realized deletion of the governing procedures specific to Lake and St. Joseph counties was included in the 130-page election cleanup measure until a veto issue popped up last year in Lake County.

Assuming the measure is signed into law by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, it will retroactively take effect on July 1, 2019 and it will be like the original language never went away.

The process fix was approved 93-0 by the House and 47-0 in the Senate. Its other sponsors include state Sens. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell; Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores; and Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago; and state Rep. Hal Slager, R-Schererville.

The missing language currently is the subject of an unprecedented lawsuit filed by the Lake County Council against the county commissioners seeking judicial guidance on how to proceed, absent the veto process, with the council's effort to take control of county government purchasing and data processing from the commissioners.

The legislation does not address whether the county's legislative branch (council) or executive branch (commissioners) should control purchasing and data processing.

Both the council and commissioners claim they are entitled under other state laws to run the departments.

