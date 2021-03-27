State lawmakers restore accidentally deleted Lake County governing procedures

The General Assembly has agreed to restore essential Lake County governing procedures state lawmakers inadvertently deleted during a 2019 cleanup of Indiana election statutes.

Senate Enrolled Act 35 reinstates the process for the Lake County commissioners to veto an ordinance approved by the Lake County Council, and for the council to override the commissioners' veto.

State Sen. Erin Houchin, R-Salem, the sponsor of the measure, as well as Senate Enrolled Act 560 in 2019, said no one realized deletion of the governing procedures specific to Lake and St. Joseph counties was included in the 130-page election cleanup measure until a veto issue popped up last year in Lake County.

Assuming the measure is signed into law by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, it will retroactively take effect on July 1, 2019 and it will be like the original language never went away.

The process fix was approved 93-0 by the House and 47-0 in the Senate. Its other sponsors include state Sens. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell; Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores; and Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago; and state Rep. Hal Slager, R-Schererville.