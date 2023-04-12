The General Assembly has agreed to give the Lake County recorder access to some $500,000 in fees generated by her office whose use sharply is limited by state law.

Indiana statutes mandate county recorders collect a variety of fees for filing official documents, such as property deeds and mortgages, and deposit $1 from those fees in an elected officials training fund each time certain documents are recorded.

Money in the training fund, by law, only can be used to provide training, including travel, lodging and related expenses, to newly elected county officials or to officeholders whose positions include specific training requirements.

Senate Enrolled Act 65 modifies that statute by allowing the Lake County Council, or any similarly situated county financial governing body, to make a one-time transfer from the county's elected officials training fund to the recorder's records perpetuation fund.

Records show the Lake County election officials training fund is stuffed with more than $650,000 and poised to increase by $65,000 this year.

Lake Recorder Gina Pimentel said that's well above what's needed to train elected officials, and if she gets access to the excess, her office could get closer to completing projects underway for the past two years that are aimed at improving accuracy in the county's record-keeping systems.

The measure was approved 48-0 in the Senate and 98-0 by the House. It will take effect July 1 once it's signed into law by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.

Its sponsors included state Sens. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell; and Dan Dernulc, R-Highland; and state Reps. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point; Hal Slager, R-Schererville; and Mike Andrade, D-Munster.

