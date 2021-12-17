State panel OKs new districts for Lake County commissioners, council

New district boundaries for the Lake County Board of Commissioners and the Lake County Council were finalized Friday in the same spirit of bipartisan cooperation that's defined this iteration of the once-a-decade task.

The two Republicans and two Democrats on the Indiana Election Commission — sitting as the Lake County Redistricting Commission — unanimously approved the new maps crafted in recent weeks through negotiations between each political party's county chairman.

"I think we have seven great districts on the county council and three great districts for the county commissioners," said Dan Dernulc, Lake County Republican chairman. "I'm really excited. These will be good maps for 10 years."

Jim Wieser, Lake County Democratic chairman, likewise declared himself pleased with the final product after the commission wrapped up its duties.

"We worked really hard at it and in this day and age you don't always see that kind of cooperation and that kind of civility, and we're pretty proud of the fact that we were able to do that," Wieser said.

The new county commissioner districts were agreed to even before the redistricting commission convened at the Statehouse for its final meeting until 2031.

New Lake County Commissioner districts The Lake County Redistricting Commission on Friday adopted this new district map for the three Lake County Board of Commissioners seats that w…