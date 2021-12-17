State panel OKs new districts for Lake County commissioners, council

New district boundaries for the Lake County Board of Commissioners and the Lake County Council were finalized Friday in the same spirit of bipartisan cooperation that's defined this iteration of the once-a-decade task.
The two Republicans and two Democrats on the Indiana Election Commission — sitting as the Lake County Redistricting Commission — unanimously approved the new maps crafted in recent weeks through negotiations between each political party's county chairman.
"I think we have seven great districts on the county council and three great districts for the county commissioners," said Dan Dernulc, Lake County Republican chairman. "I'm really excited. These will be good maps for 10 years."
Jim Wieser, Lake County Democratic chairman, likewise declared himself pleased with the final product after the commission wrapped up its duties.
"We worked really hard at it and in this day and age you don't always see that kind of cooperation and that kind of civility, and we're pretty proud of the fact that we were able to do that," Wieser said.
The new county commissioner districts were agreed to even before the redistricting commission convened at the Statehouse for its final meeting until 2031.
The Lake County Redistricting Commission on Friday adopted this new district map for the three Lake County Board of Commissioners seats that w…
Similar to the current map, one commissioner district consists of North Township, a second district contains Calumet, Hobart and Ross townships, and the final district has the balance of the county.
The new county council districts, on the other hand, required a bit of tweaking before they were adopted to ensure each district has an approximately equal number of inhabitants.
The bulk of the work focused on District 4, which now contains Dyer, most of St. John, most of Schererville, and northwest Crown Point; and District 6, consisting of Merrillville, southern Hobart, north and east Crown Point, and bits of Schererville, Griffith and unincorporated Calumet Township.
Records show many of those communities saw the highest population growth in the 2020 U.S. Census compared to the 2010 resident tally.
The Lake County Redistricting Commission on Friday adopted this new district map for the seven Lake County Council seats that will be in effec…
Dernulc and Wieser said it took some time to decide which precincts should go into which districts to attempt to maintain communities of interest and to comply with state law.
"We had to move some things around, a little compromise here and there, but overall Jim got what he would like and I got what I would like," Dernulc said.
There continue to be four council districts located roughly north of Main Street (53rd Avenue) — District 1: Munster, south Hammond, and west Griffith; District 5: north Hammond, Whiting, and East Chicago; District 2: Gary, Griffith, east Highland; and District 3: east Gary, Lake Station, and north Hobart.
Similarly, the southern half of the county, including Winfield, the far south sides of Crown Point and St. John, Cedar Lake, Lowell, and localities down to the Kankakee River remain in District 7.
The new districts will be in effect next year when all seven county council seats are on the ballot for four-year terms.
Lake County is the only county in Indiana where a state entity controls the redistricting process for the county's legislative and executive bodies.
Wieser said since this year's redistricting process went so smoothly, he's likely to urge the Republican-controlled Indiana General Assembly to return the authority to draw new commissioner and council maps to county officials for the next redistricting.
"It shouldn't be, in our opinion, a state commission doing this. It shouldn't be four folks in Indianapolis," Wieser said.