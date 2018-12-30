MERRILLVILLE — A sharp-eyed Facebook user helped recover a white Siberian husky that ran off this weekend from a traffic accident scene on Interstate 65, state police said.
Indiana State Police Trooper Glen Fifield said the dog, named Anastasia, "is back home and doing well" following a 24-hour trek along several miles of of the highway's corridor between U.S. 30 and Crown Point.
Fifield said the owners of the 43-pound dog were driving on Interstate 65 about 9 a.m. Saturday when their vehicle skidded off the roadway near the 73rd Avenue exit. Police reported a large number of slide-offs early Saturday following an overnight snowfall.
Anastasia got away from her owners after the accident. Fifield reports the dog was last seen as far south as one of the Crown Point exits. The owners of the dog had posted on Facebook that their dog was lost and the approximate location where she was last seen.
A Facebook post Saturday by a Damianne Daugherty stated, "Please share. My Siberian husky Anastasia got lost on 65 southbound in Crown Point Indiana."
Fifield said about 9:00 a.m. Sunday, a Facebook user spotted Anastasia walking along I-65 just south of U.S. 30. He said a state police dispatcher noticed internet chatter about the sighting and alerted Master Trooper Dwayne Halliburton, who was in the area.
Fifield said, Halliburton "attempted to catch the four-legged escapee. However, the husky had other ideas and each time Trooper Halliburton would get close and make eye contact, she would run away," Fifield said.
State police contacted the owners and had them meet near the location where the dog was seen.
"Trooper Halliburton then guided the dog along the ditch where she eventually saw her owners and ran up to them for the happy reunion," Fifield said.
Daugherty later posted an update, "She was just found this morning thanks to all the sharing of this post here on Facebook. "Thank you to Master Trooper Dwayne Halliburton into guiding her off of 65 into our waiting arms. We will forever be grateful to everyone. Also thank you to the gentleman who spotted her and had his daughter post the sighting on Facebook and for the dispatcher who saw the post and alerted Master Trooper. You will all be forever in our hearts."