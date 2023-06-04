U.S. 12 (East Chicago) and State Road 912 (Gary)

Beginning at 5 a.m. Monday, U.S. 20 at Cline Avenue (State Road 912) will be closed to repaint pavement markings at the roundabout and connecting roads. The road is expected to reopen around 6 p.m. Friday.

There will be a complete closure with a local detour of the Cline and Columbus Roundabout adjacent to State Road 912, the Indiana Department of Transportation said.

For more information, contact Milestone Contractors at 219-924-5900.

North Township exit

The State Road 912 northbound/westbound ramp to Ameristar Casino in East Chicago will be closed beginning at 6 a.m. Monday for roadwork. Exit ramp 5C will not reopen until at 11 p.m. June 18, according to INDOT.

INDOT's official detour uses Calumet Avenue South to State Road 312 to Cline Avenue South (exit 5B). Motorists taking 5B will go to the roundabout at Cleveland Cliffs and take an immediate right at Aldis Avenue to proceed the route.

I-80 east

Lane closures will run from 8 p.m. Monday until 5 a.m. Friday on eastbound Interstate 80 between Hohman Street in Munster and State Road 912 in Gary.

There will be single, double and triple lane closures at 8 and 10 p.m. and midnight to install raised pavement markers, according to INDOT.

