State seeking input on Borman congestion issues

HAMMOND — The Indiana Department of Transportation is collecting comments on an issue with which many drivers of the Borman Expressway are all too familiar — congestion and safety, especially during peak commuting periods.
INDOT accepted comments Thursday at a public session at Purdue University Northwest. A similar session took place Wednesday in Gary, with a WebEx presentation scheduled for next Tuesday.
The Interstate 80/94 FlexRoad Study Area extends more than 14 miles from the Illinois 394 interchange in Cook County to the I-65 interchange. The Borman can daily hold as many as 200,000 vehicles, with 250,000 during peak times of the year, INDOT officials said.
INDOT has commissioned the Indianapolis civil engineering firm of Parsons for preliminary studies. Strategies will be developed through early 2022, with environmental analysis and design through 2022 and implementation and construction through 2023.
Parsons staff is analyzing existing traffic conditions and future growth to determine the needs to guide the development of solutions.
“We know there is a problem,” said Junell O’Donnell, project manager for Parsons. “INDOT understands how important this is.”
According to INDOT, the need for the project is based on recurring corridor congestion and elevated crash rates on that stretch of expressway. Motorists in the corridor experience recurring congestion during peak commuting periods and Sunday afternoons and evenings. The congestion results in poor travel and lower driving speeds.
Dan Prevost, environmental and public outreach lead for Parsons, said the Borman is at a “tipping point,” with a single incident clogging the busy highway, creating longer-than-usual delays.
Prevost explained the FlexRoad approach adopted by INDOT seeks to “squeeze” all the efficiency the Borman corridor now provides while creating a roadway system with flexibility and utilizing technology for improved operations and safety.
Various strategies are under consideration, including dynamic shoulder lanes and lane control, variable speed limits, ramp metering and queue warning signage.
Other strategies include improved incident management and operational procedures.
“We’re looking at different strategies and different benefits … for what is the best solution,” said Joseph Brahm, operations and management lead for Parsons.
Public recommendations at the PNW meeting included keeping the Borman at four lanes longer through the year; concerns with merging car-semi traffic; new lane striping; developing another highway with a more direct route to Chicago; and the difference in lanes in Indiana and Illinois.
INDOT reported 4.075 crashes along the Borman between 2017 and 2019, 75% of which are rear-end and direct side swipes. Also adding to safety problems, state officials say, are drivers merging and weaving.
According to state accident figures, about 38% of collisions involve trucks, while trucks account for 20-25% of the Borman traffic stream.
Additional public meetings will be held this fall. More information on the project is available at www.indianaflexroad.com. Tuesday's online forum is at 6 p.m.; register in advance at bit.ly/3w2rRTb.
