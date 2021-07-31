State seeking input on Borman congestion issues

HAMMOND — The Indiana Department of Transportation is collecting comments on an issue with which many drivers of the Borman Expressway are all too familiar — congestion and safety, especially during peak commuting periods.

INDOT accepted comments Thursday at a public session at Purdue University Northwest. A similar session took place Wednesday in Gary, with a WebEx presentation scheduled for next Tuesday.

The Interstate 80/94 FlexRoad Study Area extends more than 14 miles from the Illinois 394 interchange in Cook County to the I-65 interchange. The Borman can daily hold as many as 200,000 vehicles, with 250,000 during peak times of the year, INDOT officials said.

INDOT has commissioned the Indianapolis civil engineering firm of Parsons for preliminary studies. Strategies will be developed through early 2022, with environmental analysis and design through 2022 and implementation and construction through 2023.

Parsons staff is analyzing existing traffic conditions and future growth to determine the needs to guide the development of solutions.

“We know there is a problem,” said Junell O’Donnell, project manager for Parsons. “INDOT understands how important this is.”