GARY — State environmental regulators have approved a controversial solid waste facility’s permit to operate in the city’s Glen Park section, steps away from a charter school.
The announcement comes weeks after Maya Energy sued the Gary City Council for rescinding its support of the project, alleging the legislative body violated Indiana law with its Oct. 16 vote that threw the project’s state approval off track late in the game.
The permit — first submitted for consideration April 28, 2017 — was approved Monday, the Indiana Department of Environmental Management told The Times.
Project leader James Ventura previously has told The Times the $50 million plan would bring as many as 124 high-paying jobs, taking in municipal waste and construction and demolition materials from contractors and waste haulers in Lake County and the Chicago area. The 165,000-square-foot municipal recycling facility would be built near the Steel City Academy charter school, 2650 W. 35th Ave.
Ventura previously said the company positioned itself to work closely with Lake County Solid Waste District’s “Zero Waste” program and that he wants Maya to reach the goal of recycling 50 percent of its waste.
All property owners within a half mile of the facility and all individuals who submitted comments will receive notice of IDEM's decisions and public comments submitted, so long as they provided accurate contact info, according to IDEM.
Ventura and consultant Matt Reardon could not immediately be reached for comment. Ventura’s attorney, Gerald Bishop, could also not be reached for comment.
Environmental justice concerns
The Maya Energy project has been in motion for two years, but opposition picked up early last year when Steel City Academy students protested the project at the March 6, 2018 City Council meeting, largely calling the project "a dump."
Public comments poured into IDEM from students, teachers, residents and activists. Some argued Gary has been an easy target for unscrupulous waste handling facilities for years, and granting such a permit would be contrary to state and federal environmental justice principles.
Opponents say the neighborhood — near the Borman Expressway — already is overburdened with air pollution, and Maya Energy’s operations involve significant truck traffic, along with idling trucks and emissions from refueling.
“While IDEM is sensitive to issues concerning environmental injustice, this facility received a zoning approval from the City of Gary. IDEM does not have the statutory or regulatory authority to deny a solid waste processing facility permit because of potential environmental justice issues,” IDEM wrote in response to public comments.
Thomas Frank, environmental activist and leader with the Community Strategy Group that fought the project, said Tuesday IDEM’s approval is an environmental injustice that disproportionately impacts low-income, minority families.
“When you are scratching at the bottom of the economic food chain like Gary is, the only real large projects available to you as a city are dangerous, dirty, no-good industrial projects that come with a severe risk and burden,” Frank said. “This is a problem that’s systemic. It’s just as much an economic injustice as environmental injustice. We have a culture that prioritizes wealth and power, and they control the system, so the only solution available to struggling communities is to turn to investments that harm them quite often.”
The company and IDEM have argued the project is safe and would not threaten the public health and safety of the community.
The school's principal, Katie Kirley, could not immediately be reached for comment.
IDEM: Maya established need
The Hoosier Environmental Council has fiercely opposed the project, saying Maya Energy would not serve a solid waste need in Lake County and that the company’s application materials had lacked any contracts, commitments, or even statements of interest from local refuse services or other potential customers.
The HEC also has argued Maya Energy would threaten public safety, harm the health of students and teachers at the nearby school, be a traffic nuisance and damage the natural environment.
Aaron Corn, attorney for HEC, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Waste accepted by Maya would be sorted and treated in separate processing lines, and recovered plastics, cardboard, paper, glass and metals will be transferred off site for recycling, IDEM said.
Usable wood and combustible municipal solid waste (MSW) will be processed and transferred off site for resale as fuel or recycling. Unusable MSW and construction and demolition materials will be transferred to a landfill for disposal, according to IDEM. Once constructed, the tipping floor and process lines will be completely housed in an enclosed building with solid walls, sloped floors and doors, according to IDEM.
In approving the project, IDEM said Maya Energy has established there is a need for a solid waste facility in the Region — a requirement that must be met for approval.
IDEM said Maya Energy has identified Carmeuse as a potential downstream consumer, and that the company’s permit would limit the amount of waste that can be stored on site.
Project leaders have said they would be taking in materials from contractors and waste haulers in Lake County and the Chicago area.
Faced with Maya's lawsuit, the City Council last month voted to reverse the council’s Oct. 16 motion, effectively allowing the company’s permit application with IDEM to move forward.
Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson declined comment, citing ongoing litigation.