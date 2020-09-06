 Skip to main content
Stay out of water at local beaches tonight, Monday, forecasters warn
High waves on Lake Michigan STOCK

High winds cause Lake Michigan waves at Marquette Park beach.

 John Luke, File, The Times

High waves Sunday night into the Labor Day holiday are expected to create dangerous swimming conditions along the Lake Michigan shore in Indiana, forecasters said.

Beachgoers should stay out of the water and avoid venturing out on piers, jetties, breakwalls and other shoreline structures, according to the National Weather Service.

Waves were expected to build to 3 to 5 feet Sunday night into Monday, creating strong rip currents and structural currents.

Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties were under a beach hazards statement through Tuesday morning.

