Labor Day signals the traditional end of summer, although many schools are already in session. But the weekend offers many people an opportunity to get away, especially with gas prices expected to hold fairly steady, according to the AAA Fuel Gauge Report and GasBuddy.
“With Labor Day approaching, motorists could see a small swing toward higher gas prices, but any jump should not last past the holiday weekend,” said Jeanette Casselano, AAA spokeswoman.
The current national average for a gallon of regular gasoline sits at $2.84, the AAA Fuel Gauge Report indicates. In Indiana, the average cost per gallon of regular fuel is $2.821 and in Illinois, that average cost is $2.874 with Cook County coming in at $3.10 per gallon.
GasBuddy predicts the average gas price over the Labor Day weekend will remain at $2.84 per gallon. That’s a 20 cent increase over Labor Day 2017, notes Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
“It’s been consistently a more painful summer at the pump than what we’ve been accustomed to when compared to the last few years,” DeHaan said. “Without major hurricanes, we should continue to see prices gently decline in the weeks ahead as demand begins to slow into the autumn, wrapping up the priciest summer at the pump since 2014.”
What will continue throughout the Labor Day weekend and beyond are road construction and lane closures that will create some challenges for motorists
One exception is Interstate 94 where there’s no major work being done “that would be an impact to traffic,” said Adam Parkhouse, spokesman for Indiana Department of Transportation's Northwest District based in LaPorte.
Other projects that could affect travel in Northwest Indiana during the Labor Day weekend include:
Interstate 65:
• Shoulder is closed in both directions between 137th Avenue and U.S. 30 with two lanes of traffic shifted to the left.
• Two lanes moving in each direction on the outside shoulder through construction zone between 205th and 113th avenues.
U.S. 20:
• The right lanes of U.S. 12/U.S. 20 are closed in both directions in Lake County between Schrage Avenue and Columbus Drive.
• Resurfacing project in LaPorte County has traffic flowing in one lane in each direction between County Line Road and Ind. 212.
• Lane closures are also in place in stretches between U.S. 35 and Ind. 2 for a resurfacing project.
U.S. 41:
• The left lane is closed in both directions between Ramblewood Drive and 97th Street in Highland for a bridge project.
• The right lane is closed in both directions between 93rd and 77th avenues in St. John and Schererville for a resurfacing project.
• The right lane is closed in both directions between 135th Place and Ind. 2 near Cedar Lake for a resurfacing project.
• One lane is closed in each direction between 205th Avenue and County Road North 300 West near Schneider for a bridge project.
• The intersection of U.S. 41 and U.S. 231 is closed.
U.S. 30:
• A resurfacing project between Ind. 55 and U.S. 41 has the westbound right lane closed.
CALUMET AVENUE/U.S. 41
• Bridge reconstruction between Michigan Street and Sibley Street has traffic restricted to one lane in northbound and southbound directions. Northbound drivers aren’t allowed to turn left onto Michigan Street. Drivers going southbound also can’t turn left onto Sibley Street.
DOWNTOWN HOBART
Travel to and from downtown Hobart continues to be snarled by work on the replacement of the Third Street bridge over Lake George.
This is part of the city’s major sanitary and stormwater projects to reduce flood elevations and facilitate lake access.
IN THE LAND OF LINCOLN
Across the state line, the Illinois Department of Transportation on Wednesday announced “the reopening of lanes where possible for the Labor Day holiday to minimize travel disruption,” according to Guy Tridgell, IDOT District 1 spokesman.
“Non-emergency work will be suspended from 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 31, through 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 4, when construction will resume,” Tridgell said. “Pay close attention to signs and posted speed limits. Please buckle up, put your phone down and driver sober.”
