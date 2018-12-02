LAKE STATION — Johnson's Fish & Shrimp is celebrating more than 70 years of serving seafood to local residents, who for generations have crammed into the small family-owned shop on Central Avenue.
Jerry Johnson said he was 14 years old when and his mother founded the restaurant in 1947 after he spent two summers working at a similar fish shop owned by his uncle in Skokie, Illinois.
His father was in the refrigeration business, and his three uncles were commercial fishermen, which meant the fledgling restaurant had a good source for quality seafood and a way to chill it.
Johnson, 85, said he never figured the restaurant would be such a success.
“We just thought it would be something different to do,” he said. “There were no long-term plans.”
Johnson worked at the restaurant throughout high school. He married Dorothy, his high-school sweetheart, in 1954 and graduated three years later with an electrical engineering degree from Purdue University.
He said the restaurant was a family affair from the beginning. Though he had a full-time job with Motorola, he remained a “behind-the-scenes consultant” for the store, and his brother, father and mother all pulled shifts, especially when local Catholics were looking for a guilt-free meal on Friday nights.
The family opened a second location in Lombard, Illinois, in 1967. Lori Johnson, a daughter, said she and her sisters worked at the Lombard location growing up.
“You had to be dead or dying to not show up for a Friday,” she joked.
Beginning in grade school, the children would come into the restaurant to bread fish and shrimp. After you learned the menu, Lori Johnson said you were ready to work the phones. The final stop was the register and bagging orders.
“My dad and I were dueling fryers,” she said. “We would stand side-by-side and fry.”
She said the six Fridays of Lent were always the busiest for the restaurants.
Recipe for longevity
The Lake Station restaurant offered smoked fish and shrimp until they closed the smokehouse in about 1979. Disaster struck after a fire in the mid-1980s gutted the restaurant. After debates on whether to sell it, they decided to renovate and reopen in November 1987.
The family hoped for a soft open on the Friday after Thanksgiving, but there were lines out the door.
“We were swamped,” Lori Johnson remembered.
Jerry Johnson attributed the restaurant's long-term success to quality and affordability. He said the Lake Station store was also run by a steady crew of long-term employees who were like family.
“They take a pride in the store,” he said.
Libby Collazo has been store manager for 15 years after growing up in Portage. She said the restaurant had a steady stream of regulars, but they also were visited by families who had since moved to places as far away as Alabama, Florida and Hawaii. She said she learned about the restaurant's roots from their regulars.
“I get my history lessons from my customers,” Collazo said.
Jackie Pratl, of Portage, was waiting for the shop to open on a recent Sunday. She said she had been coming to the restaurant with her husband for 20 years because of their shrimp.
“They must be doing something right to be in business this long,” she said.
John Pearman, of Crown Point, visited the shop after Pratl. He said he had been coming to the restaurant since his father first brought him there in 1950.
Collazo said the restaurant's guest book was cherished by the Johnson family. In it, customers celebrated the shop's food and sometimes got whimsical, with one customer doodling a dragon chasing a ship.
“Came here when we were kids — now we're old,” a customer wrote. “Still great shrimp!”
Johnson's Fish & Shrimp is located at 2619 Central Ave. The store can be reached at 219-962-1956.
Johnson's Door County Fish is located at 908 E. Roosevelt Rd. in Lombard, Illinois. Its number is 630-629-6520.