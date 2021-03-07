Storage facility proposed for former grocery store in Merrillville

MERRILLVILLE — The former Strack & Van Til location off Taft Street could become a self-storage facility.

DG Properties Taft, LLC, which owns the plaza in which the grocery store once located, is asking the town to approve a variance of use that would allow the storage facility at the property near 73rd Avenue and Taft Street.

Merrillville Planning and Building Director Sheila Shine said DG Properties will invest about $1.5 million to transfer the 67,000-square-foot area into climate controlled storage. Outdoor storage units also are proposed for the site, Shine said.

She said there will be multiple keypads to access the storage area. There will be multiple security cameras in the facility to provide 24-hour monitoring.

Attorney Frank Koprcina, who represents DG Properties, said nearly all of the units in the plaza, except the former Strack & Van Til area, have tenants.

There is a lease agreement with one business that’s contingent on the former grocery store being occupied.

Koprcina said that area has been vacant for about three years. Without a tenant in that space, it could be hard for the other businesses in the plaza to survive.