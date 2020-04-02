Strack & Van Til campaign raises $50,447 for Heart Association

Local partners, such as Strack & Van Til, help fund programs and necessary funding needed to move the AHA mission forward, such as this COVID-19 research endeavor, through different initiatives such as the Check Out Challenge it hosted in February which raised $50,447.

Specifically, the Association will be offering fast-tracked research grants for short-term projects that can turn around results within 9-12 month to better understand the diagnosis, prevention, treatment and clinical management of COVID-19 as it relates to heart and brain health.

There will also be additional funding made available to the Association’s new Health Technologies & Innovation Strategically Focused Research Centers to develop rapid technology solutions to aid in dealing with the COVID 19 pandemic.

For heart patients, prevention is key. Their risk is not higher for getting the coronavirus as a patient, but if they do get it they have a higher chance of complications. Others facing this higher risk include people 60 and over, pregnant women, young children, people with serious chronic lung and kidney conditions, and people with compromised immune systems. As mentioned, stroke survivors may also have a higher risk of complications.