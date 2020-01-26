Strack & Van Til customers raise $194,774 for Food Bank

"They consistently asked because they understand that each dollar raised provides critical food assistance to those who need it most. With the total raised, we can provide more than a half a million meals to hungry children, seniors, individuals and families in our community."

The Food Bank of Northwest Indiana celebrated the success of the campaign recently with a luncheon to recognize the stores and the cashiers who generated the largest donations during the Checkout Challenge. The challenge has taken place the last eight years during November and December.

Store amounts were translated to meals to illustrate the impact of the donations. The top three stores were Highland, which raised 53,942 meals; Valpo Calumet Avenue which raised 53,345 meals; and St. John, which raised 53,015 meals.

The top cashiers were Mary K. from Valpo Town & Country, raising 7,216 meals; Tara C. from Chesterton, raising 6,262 meals; and Lawanna O. from Highland, raising 5,915 meals.

The Food Bank concluded the celebration by recognizing Strack & Van Til as a 2020 Premier Partner, and commended Jeff and Shawn Strack for their continued leadership, support and contribution to hunger relief efforts in the Region, and to the community at large.