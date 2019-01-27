Strack & Van Til Holiday Giving Campaign raises $165,020 for Food Bank of Northwest Indiana

MERRILLVILLE — The Food Bank of Northwest Indiana announced the 2018 Strack & Van Til Checkout Challenge raised a record-breaking $165,020 for the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana. That amount represents the combined efforts of customers across Northwest Indiana choosing to “round up” their bill when shopping at area Strack & Van Til stores, with the difference going to support the Food Bank’s hunger relief efforts in Northwest Indiana.
“We are tremendously grateful to Strack & Van Til for their commitment to hunger relief in Northwest Indiana,” Beekman said. “Every Strack & Van Til store, employee and customer played a role in ensuring a successful Checkout Challenge, and it’s because of them that thousands more hungry families in our community will have access to critical food assistance.”
The 2018 Checkout Challenge marks the 7th annual Strack & Van Til holiday giving campaign to benefit the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana and took place in 21 stores across Lake and Porter counties throughout November and December.
“The real credit belongs to our customers. This is from people contributing pennies and nickels and dimes, proving that small acts can make an incredible impact,” said Jeff Strack, CEO and President of Strack & Van Til. “We’re fortunate to be able to play a part in connecting our customers and the community to such a worthy organization.”
As the different stores and employees were recognized during the event, it wasn’t according to the amount of money they raised, but the number of meals their efforts provided. The three stores generating the highest amount during the campaign were Highland, which provided 61,550 meals to the community; Chesterton, which provided 57,105 meals; and Valparaiso North on Calumet Avenue, which provided 48,584 meals.