Strack & Van Til, trustee's office deliver food to at-risk residents

HIGHLAND — The North Township Trustee’s office and Strack & Van Til teamed up Friday to put free food in the homes of more than 100 of the most elderly and disabled in East Chicago, Hammond, Highland, Munster and Whiting.

“I am deeply touched by the outpouring of support from Jeff and the entire Strack & Van Til family," North Township Trustee Frank Mrvan said. "We want to make sure we are providing (people) with the essentials of nutrition, making sure our seniors are safe and healthy."

Each bag included milk, bread, bottled water, canned soup, peanut butter, canned vegetables, snack mix as well as mac and cheese box dinners.

Jeff Strack, president and CEO of Strack & Van Til, said he is happy to assist.

“As we continue to work hard in our stores to meet the needs of the community, we realize there are many people in Northwest Indiana who need help," he said. "We are proud to do our small part to help the community in partnership with the office of the North Township Trustee.”

Mrvan said his office has received about 400 calls in the last week from people requesting food deliveries for themselves or family members at heightened risk of COVID-19 infection.