Strack & Van Til, trustee's office deliver food to at-risk residents

HIGHLAND — The North Township Trustee’s office and Strack & Van Til teamed up Friday to put free food in the homes of more than 100 of the most elderly and disabled in East Chicago, Hammond, Highland, Munster and Whiting.
“I am deeply touched by the outpouring of support from Jeff and the entire Strack & Van Til family," North Township Trustee Frank Mrvan said. "We want to make sure we are providing (people) with the essentials of nutrition, making sure our seniors are safe and healthy."
Each bag included milk, bread, bottled water, canned soup, peanut butter, canned vegetables, snack mix as well as mac and cheese box dinners.
Jeff Strack, president and CEO of Strack & Van Til, said he is happy to assist.
“As we continue to work hard in our stores to meet the needs of the community, we realize there are many people in Northwest Indiana who need help," he said. "We are proud to do our small part to help the community in partnership with the office of the North Township Trustee.”
Mrvan said his office has received about 400 calls in the last week from people requesting food deliveries for themselves or family members at heightened risk of COVID-19 infection.
“We have always provided seniors with access to vegetables and fruit. Now with their inability to leave their homes during the COVID-19 crisis, we are identifying people over 65 in addition to those (who) have diabetes, lung or heart disease and we have partnered with agencies that have food,” he said.
The township office has been partnering with Catholic Charities and the Northwest Indiana Food Bank and were on the lookout for other resources.
Mrvan said Strack & Van Til was interested in donating to the North Township communities, so he reached out to Jeff Strack.
“His team said they had a number of seniors who couldn’t leave their homes and (asked) if we could provide some assistance," Strack said. "We were fortunate enough to have the product and make a donation. There isn’t a food shortage, just a product shortage, particularly when it comes to paper products and cleaning supplies. We want to make our communities a better place and our job is feeding the community."
The township office provides families with emergency services, such as food, rent, mortgage payments and utility payments, between 3,400 and 4,300 times within a typical year.
But the office has had to step up its mission in the last 10 days for the disabled and elderly.
“It’s the most vulnerable population during this time of national crisis," Mrvan said. “We have found volunteers who call in (219-932-2530) or link to us through our website northtownship.recovers.org."
Those volunteers gathered the grocery bags 9 a.m. Friday from the Strack & Van Til store at 9632 Cline Ave. in Highland. They distributed them to more than 100 families within several hours.
The coronavirus, which has infected at least 55 in Northwest Indiana and nearly 1,000 statewide is the newest challenge for the state’s 1,008 township trustees who provide income, food, medicine and housing for the most vulnerable Hoosiers.
“The North Township Trustee’s office will need to handle even more cases in the wake of the work stoppage," Mrvan said. "We need to get out word about the food bank and that NIPSCO isn’t shutting off service until after May 1 and make sure people file for unemployment online."
