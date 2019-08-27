VALPARAISO — Indiana State Police were geared up in full SWAT uniforms preparing to do drills at a training campus when a small intruder was spotted by one of the troopers.
Brian Dunkin, a SWAT team member for ISP, exclaimed, "Hey, look, a cat!" and he dropped down to his knee to pet a tiny black kitten.
"I'm a sucker for animals," he said.
The kitten was found wandering the Multi Agency Academic Cooperative Foundation campus in Valparaiso July 28, where first responders train in rescue scenarios, firefighting and police work.
Dunkin said the cat was hiding in an equipment storage area and seemed skittish at first. But he persisted with some food to lure the kitten out.
"Animals seem to like me, and eventually I was able to pet her and make friends," Dunkin said.
From there, the MAAC Foundation staff took the kitten under their wing.
"It's another demonstration of our first responders showing care and compassion," Celina Weatherwax, spokeswoman for MAAC Foundation, said. "In the end, we could have taken her to an animal shelter, but we figured it out among ourselves and now she is a part of our law enforcement family."
Officers cared for the kitten while she stayed at the training campus for a couple days, Weatherwax said.
She was given the nickname, "MAAC Kitty," and her photo was posted on the foundation Facebook page, Lisette Guillen, community relations manager for MAAC Foundation, said.
However, Weatherwax knew MAAC Kitty needed a more feline-friendly space to call home.
×
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
"It's a live training area and unfortunately there's no room for animals, especially with all of the K-9s that train here," Weatherwax said.
She said shortly after, Officer Mike Damjanovic, Porter County Sheriff's Department, stepped up and asked to adopt MAAC Kitty. She said the family named the cat "Luna," and she happily resides with the Damjanovic family. They later sent photos to the MAAC Foundation of Luna cuddling with Damjanovic's daughter and snuggling with another cat.
Weatherwax said Dunkin, who has been with the ISP for 12 years, is known for going out of his way to help animals in need.
"I've saved a handful of cats in my day," he said.
In 2010, Dunkin was driving on Interstate 69, south of Fort Wayne, when he saw a flash of fur by a barrier wall. He pulled over to investigate, and a black cat ran away to hide under a piece of roadside litter. Dunkin worked to wrangle the scared feline and eventually was able to take the cat into the squad car.
"I took him home and was going to adopt him out," Dunkin said. "But after a couple days of feeding him, he let me pet him and he's been with me ever since."
He aptly named the cat "Trooper" and the two are still a duo to this day. As a SWAT team member, Dunkin has been to many tense scenes. However, he never forgets to think of the little things left behind once the dust settles.
"In being a full-time SWAT team member, you go to some houses and find animals that are mistreated or one that aren't well-fed," Dunkin said. "Me and the guys will go into the house after the situation is taken care of and check in. Sometimes we go out and buy food for the animals or help them in their situation."
Dunkin said for as long as he could remember, he has had at least one dog and one cat by his side.
Pets of the Week
Ernie
Ernie is a sweet shepherd mix. He is 2 years old and available for adoption from Lakeshore PAWS in Valparaiso.
FYI: Call 219-476-PAWS (7297) or visit lakeshorepaws.org.
Provided
Marina
Marina is a very affectionate girl who requires pets, plenty of Temptations food and a nice window seat. She loves to play and has a sweet disposition. Be sure to stop in and meet her this weekend.
FYI: Visit the website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Provided
Desperado
This handsome kitty is Desperado. He was found starving on the streets. With a little time at the shelter he has gained his weight back and is looking forward to finding his forever home. He is what we would call a "loafer cat." He's pretty easy going and would make a great pal to hang out with.
FYI: Visit the website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Provided
Courtney
This beautiful little girl had a bad eye infection and lost her one eye. She is such a little lover and ready for a home. The loss of her one eye has not slowed her down. Courtney is a normal loving little girl.
FYI: Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. and see adoptable pets looking for homes. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call the shelter at 219-922-1766 to make arrangements to meet the pets.
Provided
Tigra
Tigra is a Galgo from Spain. She is a young 3 years old. She is looking for her forever home as her previous home could not keep her due to a change in the family dynamic. Tigra is a little bit anxious, but very sweet. Given some time and affection she will settle in and be a lovely companion. Patience is a virtue and having that virtue will surely pay off with this beautiful girl. Tigra is currently living with children and we don’t have any reason to believe she would not be well suited for an adoptive home with them. She will play with toys when the mood strikes. She has no problem doing stairs and knows to “do her business” on leash. She is still working on leash manners but is getting lots of practice in her foster home.
FYI: Contact our adoption coordinators at adopt@americangreyhound.org. American Greyhound is always looking for foster families and volunteers to help with events.
Provided
Boots
Boots is a very sweet and playful girl who loves attention. She enjoys being petted and feather toys are her favorite. Boots would do best in a home with no small children. She does well with other cats, but dogs might be a bit much for her. Come visit her and see if it's a match.
FYI: Visit the website catsociety.org or follow the Facebook page at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Provided
Tigra
Tigra is a Galgo from Spain. She is a young 3 years old. She is looking for her forever home as her previous home could not keep her due to a change in the family dynamic. Tigra is a little bit anxious, but very sweet. Given some time and affection she will settle in and be a lovely companion. Patience is a virtue and having that virtue will surely pay off with this beautiful girl. Tigra is currently living with children and we don’t have any reason to believe she would not be well suited for an adoptive home with them. She will play with toys when the mood strikes. She has no problem doing stairs and knows to “do her business” on leash. She is still working on leash manners but is getting lots of practice in her foster home.
FYI: Contact our adoption coordinators at adopt@americangreyhound.org. American Greyhound is always looking for foster families and volunteers to help with events.
Provided
Hugo
We believe Hugo is a hound mix and still a puppy. He is a happy, beautiful boy. He looks like he will be large when fully grown.
FYI: Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call the shelter at 219-922-1766 to make arrangements to meet him.
Provided
Cayenne
Cayenne is a male orange mackerel tabby domestic shorthaired cat, born in March 2018. He had been living outside when he was badly injured. He was rescued and taken to a local animal hospital for treatment and has now made a complete recovery and is very healthy. Cayenne is neutered, vaccinated, FELV/FIV tested and microchipped. He has a very healthy appetite and it shows. And even though he is big, he loves to be held like a baby. Cayenne loves to play and run around with other cats and likes playing with toys, too. He is people friendly and gets along with other laidback cats. He's not a fan of dogs though. Cayenne would also do well as the only pet in the home.
FYI: Contact Second Chance 4 Pets at 219-771-6768 or message the Facebook page.
Provided
Tigra
Tigra is a Galgo from Spain. She is a young 3 years old. She is looking for her forever home as her previous home could not keep her due to a change in the family dynamic. Tigra is a little bit anxious, but very sweet. Given some time and affection she will settle in and be a lovely companion. Patience is a virtue and having that virtue will surely pay off with this beautiful girl. Tigra is currently living with children and we don’t have any reason to believe she would not be well suited for an adoptive home with them. She will play with toys when the mood strikes. She has no problem doing stairs and knows to “do her business” on leash. She is still working on leash manners but is getting lots of practice in her foster home.
FYI: Contact our adoption coordinators at adopt@americangreyhound.org. American Greyhound is always looking for foster families and volunteers to help with events.
Provided
Elvis
Elvis is three-and-a-half years old but still acts like a kitten. He loves to play with feathers and give you lots of kisses. Elvis has a beautiful coat that has colors of butterscotch in it. His fur almost feels like velvet. He would love a home with a cat tree that he can climb and someone to show him lots of love.
FYI: Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Applications can be found on line at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Provided
Sonja
Sonja is a female black and white domestic shorthaired cat who was born in June 2012. She was rescued from a home with over 20 cats after her previous owner passed away. Sonja came to SC4Pets already spayed and front declawed. She is now current on her vaccinations, FELV/FIV tested and microchipped. Sonja has a very gentle, sweet, and laid-back personality. She is a little scared around new people at first, but absolutely loves to be petted. She is also good with other cats. Sonja would make a great addition to a family who is looking for a sweet, lovable and calm companion.
FYI: Contact Second Chance 4 Pets at 219-771-6768 or message the Facebook page.
Provided
Roxie
Roxie is a young female greyhound who recently came back to American Greyhound due to some medical concerns and a change in family dynamic. Roxie is a very sweet girl that currently lives with a Shih Tzu as well as a tabby cat. Her tabby cat friend even goes on walks with her. Roxie walks very well on leash and would likely enjoy life in an apartment or a house. She isn’t a huge fan of stuffed toys, but she does love to chase after tennis balls. Roxie is on the shy side and she is very unsure of many things around her. Slowly but surely she is coming out of her shell and starting to relax. New or loud noises are still very scary for her. First thing in the morning, she is playful and excited to start her day. Roxie has met young children and we don’t have any reason to believe she wouldn’t be well suited to live with them. One of Roxie’s favorite things to do is lay outside and soak up the sun.
FYI: Contact our adoption coordinators at adopt@americangreyhound.org. American Greyhound is always looking for foster families and volunteers to help with events.
Provided
Pluto
Check out those magnificent whiskers. This handsome guy is Pluto. He is 10 years old. Don't let that scare you, he still knows how to have a good time. You show him a feather toy and the party starts. Pluto can also be super chill. He may not sit in your lap, but he is rather content to sit right beside you.
FYI: For more information please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Provided
Wiley
Take a look at those gorgeous locks. This good-looking guy is Wiley. He is about a year old. When you first meet Wiley he may seem a bit shy or reserved. Once he is comfortable with you, he enjoys being admired and receiving pets. You might find him soaking in the sunshine or relaxing under blankets. Stop in and meet him.
FYI: For more information please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Provided
Fritz
This is Fritz. He is a German Shepherd mix. This guy is a great boy. He loves to be where you are. He is only close to 1-year-old and has a lot of energy. Fritz is looking for an active family and would make a great addition to any family.
FYI: Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call the shelter to make arrangements to meet him at 219-922-1766.
Provided
Abby
This is Abby. She is around 5 years old. She was hit by a car which broke her back left leg. She is looking for a forever home. Abby is good around dogs and cats. She would love a happy ending. She is currently being taken care of in a foster home.
FYI: Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Provided
Miles
Miles is a lovable gray kitten who is looking for a forever home. He can light up your day with his funny personality. He loves to pounce and jump into the air.
FYI: Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Provided
Brandy
Brandy is a high energy girl. She is looking for an active family who will take her for walks everyday. Then she will curl up to you on the couch. She is young - maybe 1 year old. Brandy is smaller in size and is about 25 pounds.
FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. We show adoptable pets at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Call the shelter to make appointment to meet her: 219-922-1766.
Provided
Cotton Tail
Cotton Tail is a female domestic longhaired kitten with pretty blue eyes who was born in the middle of March 2019. She and her brother Cotton Ball were rescued from a trucking company in South Holland, Illinois. She has been spayed, vaccinated, FELV/FIV tested and microchipped. Cotton Tail is not as outgoing as her brother Cotton Ball, but with someone's attention, she will get more relaxed and outgoing. When Cotton Tail is not playing, you can usually find her in the cat tree napping. She and her brother Cotton Ball are a bonded pair and need to go to the same home so they can stay together.
FYI: Contact Second Chance 4 Pets at 219-771-6768 or message the Facebook page.
Provided
Iris
Iris is a black female domestic shorthaired kitten born in the middle of February 2019. She was rescued from a local kill shelter. Iris has been spayed, vaccinated, FELV/FIV tested and microchipped. Like most kittens, Iris is very sweet and lovable. She's very playful too. Her favorite past times are playing, eating, napping and more playing.
FYI: Contact Second Chance 4 Pets at 219-771-6768 or message the Facebook page.
Provided
Tonka
Tonka is a young black and white male found living on the streets. He is a nice boy. We have him vaccinated and neutered. He is ready for an indoor home.
FYI: Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call the shelter at 219-922-1766 to make arrangements to meet her.
Provided
Starlight
This two-year-old girl is a petite kitty who is very gentle and slightly shy. Starlight does not interact with the other kitties but keeps to herself. She will do best in a quiet environment. She is the perfect housemate for someone who would like a quiet and peaceful companion.
FYI: For more information please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Provided
Amelia
This gray beauty is Amelia. She is four years old and would love to find a home where she is the only kitty. Don't let her expression fool you. She adores people and is very sociable and friendly.
FYI: For more information please visit our website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Provided
Toby
Are you looking for a walking buddy? Toby would love to be the one. This guy is under a year old and about 30 pounds. He is a Jack Russell mix. He is in a foster home with other dogs and is a good boy.
FYI: Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call the shelter at 219-922-1766 to make arrangements to meet her.
Provided
Piper, Phoebe and Prue
Here are 3 females that have been spayed and vaccinated. They are super cuddly and playful. They would love a home to show them so much love. They are in a foster home being well taken care of. These girls have beautiful markings to show off.
FYI: Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends form noon to 4 p.m. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Provided
Dash
Dash is a young male greyhound who suffered an ankle injury at the track and had to retire, but he is on the mend and looking for his forever home. Dash loves being petted and hugged, hanging out with people and other dogs, and he doesn’t really notice the cat. Hobbies include laying his head on laps for an ear scratch, figuring out Kong puzzles, playing with toys, patrolling the yard for squirrel activity and sleeping. He prefers a relatively quiet home with a companion dog to help show him the ropes. His injury doesn’t slow him down much, but he does go on three legs often when he wants to run, and doesn’t like long flights of stairs. Crating is not a problem for Dash, he goes into his private space quite willingly, takes meals there and can sleep there at night. If you are looking for a laid back but devoted pet please give Dash a look.
FYI: Contact our adoption coordinators at adopt@americangreyhound.org. American Greyhound is always looking for foster families and volunteers to help with events.
Provided
Figaro
Figaro is a chatty boy who loves attention. You know what else he loves? Being held! Figaro really is a great boy. He is just over a year old and is certain to put on a great performance. No tickets or backstage passes needed to meet this guy. Come on, he's waiting.
FYI: For more information visit the website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook www.facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Provided
Fergie
Fergie is a female orange tabby and white domestic longhaired cat who was born in 2012. She was rescued when she wandered into a yard in Cedar Lake. Fergie was already spayed and is now current on her vaccinations, FELV/FIV tested and microchipped. Isn't she a pretty kitty? Fergie has a wonderful personality too. She is very people friendly and just loves when you pay attention to her. She is especially fond of getting her ears scratched. Fergie gets along with other cats but would prefer being in a quiet home with one other cat or as the only pet.
FYI: Contact Second Chance 4 Pets at 219-771-6768 or message us the Facebook page.
Provided
Pez
Pez is a male brown mackerel tabby and white domestic shorthaired cat who was born in May 2018. He was injured and in need of veterinary treatment when rescued from a local kill shelter. Pez has been neutered, vaccinated, FELV/FIV tested and microchipped. His injuries are all healed now too and he is healthy and ready for his forever home. Pez is so easy going, lovable and good natured. Everyone that meets him falls in love with this sweet boy! He loves to follow you around and climb up on your shoulders to cuddle with you. Pez gets along with everybody from kittens to senior cats. He is very mellow and chill.
FYI: Contact Second Chance 4 Pets at 219-771-6768 or message the Facebook page.
Provided
Dash
Dash is a young male greyhound who suffered an ankle injury at the track and had to retire, but he is on the mend and looking for his forever home. Dash loves being petted and hugged, hanging out with people and other dogs, and he doesn’t really notice the cat. Hobbies include laying his head on laps for an ear scratch, figuring out Kong puzzles, playing with toys, patrolling the yard for squirrel activity and sleeping. He prsefers a relatively quiet home with a companion dog to help show him the ropes. His injury doesn’t slow him down much, but he does go on three legs often when he wants to run, and doesn’t like long flights of stairs. Crating is not a problem for Dash, he goes into his private space quite willingly, take meals there and can sleep there at night. If you are looking for a laid back but devoted fellow please give Dash a look.
FYI: Contact the adoption coordinators at adopt@americangreyhound.org.
Provided
Bandido
Bandido is a young male Galgo from Spain. He made his big adventure to the U.S. to find his forever family in May. Bandido is a sweet and affectionate boy once he gets to know you. He would be happiest in a home without cats or small dogs. Bandido finds comfort from the other greyhounds in his foster home. We believe Bandido would be best suited for a home with another medium-large dog to keep him company while his humans are away. Galgos require a commitment to leash walk or a 6-foot plus fence in their adoptive home. Galgos are known for their jumping and climbing abilities and it is possible that even a 6-foot fence may not be secure for them. Each Galgo is different in that respect and requires individual evaluation.
FYI: Contact the adoption coordinators at adopt@americangreyhound.org. American Greyhound is always looking for foster families and volunteers to help with events.
Provided
Oreo
Oreo is a real cutie. He is a Shih Tzu/Poodle mix. He is looking for an active home. Oreo is still a puppy and is about 1 1/2 years old. He loves playtime.
FYI: Visit us at the Schererville PetSmarte on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call the shelter at 219-922-1766 to make arrangements to meet her.
Provided
Abby
This is Abby. She is about 5 years old. Abby was hit by a car which broke her back left leg. She is looking for a forever home. Abby is good around dogs and cats. She would love a happy ending. She is currently being taken care of in a foster home.
FYI: Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon until 4 p.m. Applications can be found on line at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Provided
HoHo
HoHo is a male black and white domestic shorthaired cat who was born in the middle of April 2017. He was rescued when he was just several weeks old. Hoho has been neutered, vaccinated, FELV/FIV tested (negative to both) and microchipped. He has a very playful and easygoing nature and loves to play with other cats. He can live in a multi-cat home very easily and would make a great first pet for some lucky family.
FYI: Contact Second Chance 4 Pets at 219-771-6768 or message the Facebook page.
Provided
Mia
Mia is a female brown tabby with a bit of white domestic shorthaired cat. She is looking for a new home because her former owners divorced. Mia has been spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped and she is also negative for both FIV/FELV. Mia is a very sweet natured and a lovable feline. Taz and she have been together since they were youngsters and are a bonded pair. They would love it if they could be adopted together.
FYI: Contact Second Chance 4 Pets at 219-771-6768 or message the Facebook page.
Provided
Sox
Sox is a young female Galgo from Spain. She just recently made her big adventure over to the United States in May. She is a very affectionate dog that loves attention and hugs. Sox seems to have a bit more energy than the typical retired racing greyhound. She still loves to nap, but if you’re looking for the stereotypical “45 mph couch potato,” Sox may not be the right fit for you. A nice walk does seem to help her relax. She is very friendly with people and all the dogs she meets. Sox would be happiest in a home with medium to large breed dogs and without cats. Sox has earned the nickname “the singing Galgo” and has already mastered the “greyhound lean.” Sox has a big personality and has a lot to “say.” She even gives kisses when you ask her to. Sox has a long, curly tail that goes straight up in the air when she runs up to greet you. Sox doesn’t have a problem with the stairs in her foster home, but she is still working on willingly going into her kennel. Galgos require a commitment to leash walk or a 6-foot + fence in their adoptive home. Galgos are known for their jumping and climbing abilities and it is possible that even a 6-foot fence may not be secure for them. Each Galgo is different in that respect and requires individual evaluation.
FYI: Contact the adoption coordinators at adopt@americangreyhound.org. American Greyhound is always looking for foster families and volunteers to help with events.
Provided
Jane
This is Jane. She is a beautiful black kitty and a sweet girl. Jane is looking for a quiet home. She needs a little patience. She tends to be a bit shy until she knows you. Jane would love to be in a home instead of a cage. Please call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message if you would like to meet her.
FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. We show adoptable pets at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.
Provided
Jerry, Ink, Marbel and Cordell
These male kittens are Jerry, from left, Ink, Marble and Cordell. They are around 13 weeks old. They will receive their rabies shot and be neutered. We are not sure how they are with dogs, cats, or children. The kittens are very playful and curious about their surroundings. After play time they will purr away and cuddle. They are in a foster home receiving lots of love and care.
FYI: Please email: Tinylives17@outlook.com for more information. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Applications can be found on line at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Provided
Edison
This is Edison. He's the cutest, most adorable cat you're ever going to meet. Edison is just over a year old and enjoys exploring and checking things out. This Edison didn't create the light bulb, but will be sure to make your days brighter.
FYI: Visit the website catsociety.org or follow the Facebook page at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Provided
Kenny
Kenny is just the greatest. He is handsome, friendly, and loving. What more could you ask for? This older gentleman would love to be your only kitty. He would make a great companion, too, since he loves attention.
FYI: Visit the website catsociety.org or follow the Facebook page facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Provided
Rosebud
Rosebud is a female gray domestic medium-haired kitten, born in September 2018. She was rescued from a local kill shelter. She has been spayed, vaccinated, FELV/FIV tested (negative to both) and microchipped. Rosebud has a very curious nature and loves to be wherever you are checking things out. She is very friendly and lovable and always ready for a good snuggle. She gets along well with other cats.
FYI: Contact Second Chance 4 Pets at 219-771-6768 or message the Facebook page.
Provided
Aster
Aster is a female brown mackerel tabby domestic short-haired cat. She and her sister Lilac were born in May 2018. They were rescued when someone left them at a local Petco store. Aster has been spayed, vaccinated, FELV/FIV tested (negative to both) and microchipped. She is a very happy-go-lucky,friendly kitty. Aster has a very curious nature and loves following you around. She likes to jump up on your shoulders and check out everything. She has a very playful side too.
FYI: Contact Second Chance 4 Pets at 219-771-6768 or message the Facebook page.
Provided
Gurry
Gurry is a 5-year-old male Galgo (pictured with his friend Lince (black). Gurry is a Galgo from Spain. He just recently made his big adventure over to the United States in May. While he is shy, as Gurry warms up his loving nature is becoming more and more prominent. He will need a home willing to be patient while he learns to trust and become comfortable in his new environment. He is laid back but also curious. Gurry kennels well and is still working on gaining some confidence on leash. While in Spain, Gurry tested well with cats but he currently is only living with another Galgo in his foster home. Galgos require a commitment to leash walk or a 6-foot fence in their adoptive home. Galgos are known for their jumping and climbing abilities and it is possible that even a 6-foot fence may not be secure for them. Each galgo is different in that respect and requires individual evaluation.
FYI: Contact our adoption coordinators at
adopt@americangreyhound.org. American Greyhound is always looking for foster families and volunteers to help with events.
Provided
Stella
Meet beautiful Stella. This young girl needs a home. She loves a fenced backyard and to go for walks. She is spayed and up to date on vaccines.
FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call the shelter at 219-922-1766 to make arrangements to meet her.
We show adoptable pets at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends noon til 4. Call the shelter to make appointment to meet her 219-922-1766.
Provided
Cookie
Cookie is about 2-3 years old. She is a stray that just can’t seem to get enough love but is terrified you are going to be mean to her any minute. So she needs lots more time and love to firmly believe humans will not betray her again. Her panic usually gets you a scratch or a bite. So she would do best in a home with lots of patience and no kids.
FYI: Please email nrukes@yahoo.com for more information. Visit the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 for adoption events. Applications can be found on line at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call us at 219-381-8562 to schedule a meeting.
Provided
Rosalind
Rosalind is a female black & white tuxedo domestic shorthaired cat who was born in February 2017. She was rescued from a local kill shelter. Rosalind has been spayed, vaccinated, FELV/FIV tested and microchipped. She is very sweet natured but a little on the quiet side. Once she gets to know you though, it doesn't take long for her to warm up to you. Rosalind likes to play with toys but she leaves all the running and chasing to the kittens. She prefers sitting back and watching the show.
FYI: Contact Second Chance 4 Pets at 219-771-6768 or message the Facebook page.
Provided
Morrisa
Morrisa is a female orange mackerel tabby domestic shorthaired cat who was born in July 2014. She was rescued off the streets of Gary. She has been spayed, vaccinated, FELV/FIV tested and microchipped. Morrisa has a very sweet nature and gentle disposition. She is such a good girl and gets along with everybody. Morrisa is very adaptable. Living out on the streets, she never had a chance to play with toys, but she likes to watch the other cats play. Morrisa has a fondness for Temptations cat treats. Give her some and she will melt like putty in your hands.
FYI: Contact Second Chance 4 Pets at 219-771-6768 or message the Facebook page.
Provided
Cher
This is Cher. She is an 8-month old border collie mix puppy. All of her other siblings have been adopted except for her. She's very lonely.
FYI: Call 219-938-3339 or visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org
Provided
Bongo
Bongo is a male 5-year-old Galgo from Spain. He just recently made his big adventure over to the United States in May. Bongo is living with other greyhounds, cats and an Italian greyhound. Bongo walks well on leash but can sometimes get distracted by noises while he walks. Bongo will play with stuffed toys on occasion but isn’t completely sold on them just yet. Bongo has met elementary school-aged children and we believe he would be well suited for a home with children. He is a curious boy that is still shy and a little unsure of new surroundings – especially new noises. If you’re looking for a new shadow, Bongo would be happy to apply for the position. Bongo is still working on becoming comfortable in his kennel while his foster mom is away. Galgos require a commitment to leash walk or a 6-foot plus fence in their adoptive home. Galgos are known for their jumping and climbing abilities and it is possible that even a 6-foot fence may not be secure for them. Each Galgo is different in that respect and requires individual evaluation. If you’d like to learn more about adding Bongo to your family, contact our adoption coordinators.
FYI: Contact the adoption coordinators at adopt@americangreyhound.org. American Greyhound is always looking for foster families and volunteers to help with events.
Provided
Sasha
This is Sasha. She's a rottweiler and is 8 years old. Sasha is spayed and current on shots. Her owner died and no one wanted her. Sasha is best in a home with no other animals.
FYI: Call 219-938-3339 or visit humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org
Provided
Sulley
Sulley is a male brown mackerel tabby and white domestic shorthaired cat with a cute pink nose. He was born in April 2018. Sulley is looking for a new home because his owner could no longer care for him. He has been neutered, vaccinated, FELV/FIV tested and microchipped. Sulley may be a big boy, but there is not a mean bone in his body. He is very sweet- natured, laid back and super chilled. Sulley loves when you pay attention to him, scratch his ears or rub his chin, and he is all yours. He gets along with other cats.
FYI: Contact Second Chance 4 Pets at 219-771-6768 or message the Facebook page.
Provided
Charlotte
Charlotte is a female white and black domestic shorthaired cat who was born in 2013. She was found living outside as a stray and rescued. Charlotte has been spayed, vaccinated, dewormed, FIV/FELV tested and microchipped. She was very shy when she first arrived at the rescue but has gotten friendlier with people and loves to be petted. Charlotte gets along with other cats and can live in either a multi-cat home or a single cat home. She is looking for someone who can give her the love and attention she deserves and a chance at a forever home.
FYI: Contact Second Chance 4 Pets at 219-771-6768 or message the Facebook page.
Provided
Cindee
Say hello to Cindee! She has gorgeous green eyes with a very alert and adorable expression. She likes to be petted, enjoys treats and spends her free time playing with crinkle balls and catnip toys. Are you the family Cindee has been waiting for?
FYI: For more information please visit our website www.catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook www.facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Bailee
Hiya! I'm Bailee. I often hear what a pleasant girl I am. I love people what can I say! You know what else I love? Talking. If you're a good listener, I bet we would make an excellent match! Who knows I might even curl up in your lap for some cuddles. I'd love to spend all nine lives with you!
FYI: For more information please visit our website www.catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook www.facebook.com/INCatSociety.
FYI: 219-938-3339, Humane Society Northwest Indiana
Provided
Cynthia
My name is Cynthia and I am 2 months old. I am a mix of border collie.
FYI: 219-938-3339, Humane Society Northwest Indiana
Provided
Oreo
My name is Oreo and I am a male cat that is 3 years old and neutered.
Provided
Rio
Rio is a little lovebug! She is a nice girl. A terrier mix, just about 1 year old. She is looking for a happy, loving family. She is spayed and up to date on vaccines.
FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call the shelter to make arrangements to meet her at 219-922-1766. We show adoptable pets at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends noon to 4 p.m. Call the shelter to make appointment to meet her 219-922-1766.
Provided
Pearl
Meet Pearl. She is a wonderful cat that needs a special home. She is diabetic and needs injections twice a day. She is looking for a foster/forever home. Pearl needs to be in a home, not a cage. She is very loving and would enjoy the love and warmth of a home. Pearl is also 4-paw declawed.
FYI: Applications can be found online at
TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Also, please call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message if you would like to meet Pearl.
Provided
Jake
Jake came in and was never claimed. He is a Chow Chow mix. He had heart worm and was treated. He is neutered, microchipped, and up to date on vaccines. He is ready for an active family. He does need a lot of exercise.
FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call the shelter at 219-922-1766 to make arrangements to meet her. We show adoptable pets at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon until 4 p.m.
Provided
Brandy
Brandy is a 2-year-old dilute tortie who wants to be the only pet in your life. She enjoys people but gives a thumbs down to other animals. Attention is at the top of Brandy's priority list. She can't get enough of it. Please stop by her condo and meet this remarkable girl.
FYI: Visit the website catsociety.org or follow on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Provided
Percy
Percy is a very affectionate, gentle, and an all-around lovely girl. She doesn't interact with the other cats in the room. Percy is not aggressive towards them, she just prefers to be a loner.
FYI: Visit the website catsociety.org or follow on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Provided
Trouble
Trouble is a male, black domestic shorthaired cat who was born around the middle of July 2018. He and his siblings were rescued from an industrial plant in East Chicago. Trouble has been neutered, vaccinated, FELV/FIV tested and microchipped. He is full of spunk and energy, but he is not a troublemaker. He was named after the board game, Trouble. Trouble loves playing with ping pong balls and toy springs. He has a very lovable side and enjoys cuddling.
FYI: Contact Second Chance 4 Pets at 219-771-6768 or message the Facebook page.
Provided
Tuffy
Tuffy is a male tabby and white domestic shorthaired kitten who was born in the middle of September 2018. He was rescued from a local kill shelter. Tuffy has been neutered, vaccinated, FELV/FIV tested and microchipped. He is a very happy-go-lucky boy, friendly, affectionate and easy going. Tuffy is playful, too. Wrestling is his favorite thing to do. Tuffy gets along with the other cats and can live in a multi-cat home.
FYI: Contact Second Chance 4 Pets at 219-771-6768 or message the Facebook page.
Provided
Sox
Sox is a 4-year-old female Galgo from Spain. She just recently made her big adventure over to the United States in May. She is a very affectionate dog that loves attention and hugs. Sox seems to have a bit more energy than the typical retired racing greyhound. She still loves to nap, but if you’re looking for the stereotypical “45 mph couch potato,” Sox may not be the right fit for you. A nice walk does seem to help her relax. She is very friendly with people and all the dogs she meets. Sox would be happiest in a home with medium to large breed dogs and without cats. Sox has earned the nickname “the singing Galgo” and has already mastered the Greyhound lean. Sox has a big personality and has a lot to say. She even gives kisses when you ask her to. Sox has a long, curly tail that goes straight up in the air when she runs up to greet you. Galgos require a commitment to leash walk or a 6-foot plus fence in their adoptive home. Galgos are known for their jumping and climbing abilities and it is possible that even a 6-foot fence may not be secure for them. Each Galgo is different in that respect and requires individual evaluation. If you’d like to learn more about adding Sox to your family, contact our adoption coordinators.
FYI: Contact our adoption coordinators at adopt@americangreyhound.org. American Greyhound is always looking for foster families and volunteers to help with events.
Provided
Mable
Mable is a wonderful girl looking for a home. She was found as a stray and not claimed. If you need a walking buddy she would love to go, too. She is a young dog and does need exercise.
FYI: Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Call the shelter at 219-922-1766 to make arrangements to meet her. We show adoptable pets at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.
Provided
Ruby
Ruby is the last of her siblings left at the shelter. She is sweet and inquisitive. She loves attention and loves her wet food. Ruby does well with other cats and would do best in a home where she would have kitty friends.
FYI: Visit the website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Provided
Pepper
Pepper is a true beauty. She is sweet, gentle, loving and does well with other cats. Anyone that welcomes her into their home would be one lucky person.
FYI: Visit the website catsociety.org or follow them on Facebook facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Provided
Cocoa
Cocoa is a female black and white tuxedo domestic shorthaired kitten. She and her siblings (Mocha, Toffee & Hershey) were born in April 2018. They were rescued, along with their mom, off the streets of Hammond. Cocoa has been spayed, vaccinated and microchipped and tested negative for both FELV/FIV. She loves playing with other cats and kittens. She is not a big fan of cuddling although Cocoa does enjoy getting one-on-one affection. She gets along with both cats and dogs and can live in a multi-pet home.
FYI: Contact Second Chance 4 Pets at 219-771-6768 or message the Facebook page.
Provided
Cheese
Cheese is a male gray mackerel tabby domestic shorthaired kitten. He and his siblings were born the beginning of October 2018. They were rescued from a local kill shelter. Cheese has been neutered, vaccinated, FELV/FIV tested and microchipped. He is such a lovable sweetheart and so friendly and affectionate. He loves to give kisses and is a real purr machine. Cheese's favorite pastimes are playing, snuggling, climbing, wrestling, napping and eating. Adopt him with his brother Macaroni because what goes better together than Macaroni and Cheese?
FYI: Contact Second Chance 4 Pets at 219-771-6768 or message the Facebook page.
Provided
Neptune
Neptune is a white/cream Pekingese. He is a happy-go- lucky little guy and is about 4 months old. He is looking for a family of his own. Applications found at
TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. He is in a foster home.
FYI: Call the shelter at 219-922-1766 to make an appointment to meet him. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon until 4 p.m.
Provided
Mimi
This sweet girl is Mimi. She has a playful side, but she also enjoys climbing in your lap for some love. Mimi is always looking for attention. If you have plenty of love to give, come meet her. You won't be disappointed.
FYI: For more information, visit the website
catsociety.org or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Provided
Pooky
Pooky's super sleek black fur and white whiskers are sure to capture your attention. He loves to be petted and is overall a pretty chill cat. What a good-looking guy. We sure adore him, and we bet you will too.
FYI: For more information, visit the website
catsociety.org or follow on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Provided
Vegetta
Vegetta is a young male Galgo from Spain. He just recently made his big adventure over to the United States. Vegetta is a timid, gentle soul. He is an affectionate boy that is happy to receive love and affection. He seems to be on high alert when he has seen deer and other animals outdoors. Vegetta currently lives with a cat and is actually a little intimidated by him. He has met elementary school aged children as well as teenagers and we believe he would be well suited for a home with children. Vegetta will play with stuffed toys when the mood strikes and has done well with the few stairs his foster family has in their home. Vegetta walks well on a leash and does very well in his kennel. He would be well suited for apartment living. Vegetta’s ideal home would give him all the time and patience he needs to get fully comfortable and acclimated to his new life. Galgos require a commitment to leash walk or a 6-foot + fence in their adoptive home. Galgos are known for their jumping and climbing abilities and it is possible that even a 6-foot fence may not be secure for them. Each Galgo is different in that respect and requires individual evaluation.
FYI: If you’d like to learn more about adding Vegetta to your family, contact the adoption coordinators at
adopt@americangreyhound.org. American Greyhound is always looking for foster families and volunteers to help with events.
Provided
Simon
Simon is a male orange, classic tabby, domestic shorthaired cat who was born in 2014. He is looking for a new home because his family lost theirs. Simon has been neutered, vaccinated, FELV/FIV tested and microchipped. He is such a love bug. Pet him and he will melt like butter in your hands. Simon is a great little snuggler day or night. He gets along well with other cats and dogs.
FYI: Contact Second Chance 4 Pets at 219-771-6768 or message the Facebook page.
Provided
Cloud
Cloud is a male gray mackerel tabby cat who was born in April 2017. He was rescued from a kill shelter. Cloud has been neutered, vaccinated, FELV/FIV tested and microchipped. He is a very affectionate, lovable kitty and super people friendly. Cloud loves to follow you around looking for attention. He also loves hanging with other kitties. Cloud would love a home that has other cats so he can have a playmate and companion. Looking for a friendly, lovable kitty to add to your home? Cloud would be a great choice.
FYI: Contact Second Chance 4 Pets at 219-771-6768 or message the Facebook page.
Provided
Gizmo
This is Gizmo. He is a good boy. Gizmo is a Jack Russel/Chihuahua mix. He is such a little lover. He's ready for a home of his own. Gizmo does need exercise and would love someone to walk with.
FYI: Call the shelterat 219-922-1766 to meet him. Applications can be found on line at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.
Provided
Current
Current is a very big greyhound boy that is looking for his forever home. Current’s heart is just as big as he is. He gets along well with the other greyhounds in his foster home but would be happiest in a home without cats. Current loves to romp in the yard with his foster siblings. Current would be happiest in a home with confident leadership to show him his role in the home – a loving companion!
FYI: Contact our adoption coordinators at adopt@americangreyhound.org. American Greyhound is always looking for foster families and volunteers to help with events.
Provided
Jock
Jock is a male gray mackerel tabby domestic medium-haired cat, who was born in December 2013. He was rescued from the outside before the weather turned bitterly cold. Jock was already neutered and front declawed and is now current on his vaccinations, FELV/FIV tested and microchipped. When Jock was rescued, he was pretty skinny and not in good health. But with lots of TLC he has put on weight and is back to his old self. Jock is a pretty friendly and affectionate feline. He would prefer a home with maybe just one other cat.
FYI: Contact Second Chance 4 Pets at 219-771-6768 or message the Facebook page.
Provided
Pixie Dust
Pixie Dust is a female white domestic medium-haired cat who was born in 2006. She is looking for a new home because her owner passed away. Pixie Dust was already spayed and is now current on her vaccinations, FELV/FIV tested and microchipped. She lived with an elderly woman and is used to being an only cat. Pixie is looking for a home to live out the rest of her years where it will be quiet and peaceful without a lot of noise or commotion. No dogs please! When she feels relaxed, Pixie is people friendly and very affectionate. Can you give her a quiet, loving home where she can enjoy her senior years? Maybe a senior for a senior?
FYI: Contact Second Chance 4 Pets at 219-771-6768 or message the Facebook page.
Provided
Lenny
Meet Lenny. He is a Shih Tzu mix. He looks and feels much better now, than when he came in! He was a mess and very matted. Lenny got a much needed hair cut and is now ready to be adopted.
FYI: Call the shelter at 219-922-1766 to meet him. Applications can be found online at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m.
Provided
Pebbles
Pebbles is a female brown mackerel tabby domestic shorthaired kitten. She and her brother Bam Bam were born in 2018. They were found abandoned outside in November and rescued before the really cold weather. She has been spayed, vaccinated, FELV/FIV tested and microchipped. Pebbles is very vocal and will let you know when she wants to be petted. She loves to be held and is a great snuggler. Pebbles would make the perfect lap cat. She is very active and has lots of energy. Adopt her with Bam Bam because two kittens are more to love, provide companionship for each other and are twice the fun.
FYI: Contact Second Chance 4 Pets at 219-771-6768 or message the Facebook page.
Provided
Ashlee
Ashlee is a female dilute tortoiseshell cat who was born in June 2016. She and her 2 kittens were rescued from Michigan. They were found living in a boat. Ashlee has been spayed, vaccinated, FELV/FIV tested and microchipped. She is a very confident kitty. New areas and people don't intimidate her in the least. Ashlee loves to play fetch but she has to initiate it first. She loves people and is okay with dogs but she really wants to be the queen bee of the house.
FYI: Contact Second Chance 4 Pets at 219-771-6768 or message the Facebook page.
Provided
Reble
Reble completed the TGIE training program earlier this year. Reble is a young pup that can use some guidance and firm leadership in his home. He would be happiest in a home without small dogs or cats. As you can see, he is very sweet and loves his stuffies. Reble would probably do best in a home with another dog. Reble is a good boy but can be stubborn at times and would need a dedicated family to help him understand his role in the home. Reble would be best suited for a home with older children.
FYI: Contact our adoptions coordinators at adopt@americangreyhound.com. For more information about the TGIE program, visit: http://tgie-greyhounds.org/. American Greyhound is always looking for foster families and volunteers to help with events. If you are interested in fostering or volunteering, please contact our adoption coordinator.
Provided
Mona
Mona may act shy when you initially meet her but deep down she really is a sweet and gentle girl. If you take a little time to get to know her, you will see for yourself how wonderful she really is. Mona would enjoy a peaceful home where she can be your only kitty. Come meet her in the Hall.
FYI: Visit the website catsociety.org or follow on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Provided
Beauty
Beauty is very friendly and enjoys attention. She also enjoys playing with toys and snuggling up in blankets. Beauty doesn't interact much with the cats in her room so we think she might do best as an only kitty. Don't miss out on your chance to be loved by this gorgeous girl.
FYI: Visit the website catsociety.org or follow on Facebook at facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Provided
Sofie
Meet Sofie. She is a chihuahua mix. Her vaccinations are up to date and she's spayed. Sofie is considered special needs because she needs special food because of kidney blood work and a thyroid pill twice a day. She is looking for a quiet home and someone to love her. She had all her blood work done and is doing great.
FYI: Call the shelter at 219-922-1766 to meet her. Applications can be found on line at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m..
Provided
Peanut
Meet Lulu and Peanut. These cuties are siblings and are both just as sweet as can be. Lulu is a lap cat and she loves to be admired and adored. Peanut also enjoys attention. Catnip and laser lights are a favorite of his. Both of them would love nothing more than to find a home together.
FYI: For more information please visit the website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Provided
Lulu
Meet Lulu and Peanut. These cuties are siblings and are both just as sweet as can be. Lulu is a lap cat and she loves to be admired and adored. Peanut also enjoys attention. Catnip and laser lights are a favorite of his. Both of them would love nothing more than to find a home together.
FYI: For more information please visit the website catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Provided
Handsome Dan
Handsome Dan is a male brown mackerel tabby domestic shorthaired cat who was born in July 2015. He is looking for a new home because his owner passed away. He was already neutered and is now current on his vaccinations, FELV/FIV tested and microchipped. Handsome Dan is a big lover boy. He will melt like putty in your hands if you give him lots of love and attention. He is sweetnatured and very laid back too. Handsome Dan gets along with other cats. If you are looking for a cat who is very lovable and would be a great companion cat, he would be a perfect choice.
FYI: Contact Second Chance 4 Pets at 219-771-6768 or message the Facebook page.
Provided
Julie
Julie is a female dilute calico domestic shorthaired cat who was born in December 2014. She has been spayed, vaccinated, FELV/FIV tested and microchipped. Julie is a very petite cat with beautiful dilute calico markings and unique stripes on her face and front legs. She is very laid back and sweet and mostly minds her own business. From time to time, she does like to jump into your lap for attention. Julie is also a very patient girl. She loves to walk around the house carrying toys in her mouth while meowing. Julie gets along well with the other cats.
FYI: Contact Second Chance 4 Pets at 219-771-6768 or message the Facebook page.
Provided
Joanie
Would you believe us if we said that Joanie is still searching for a family? She is super affectionate and isn't afraid to ask for your attention. We can't figure out why she is still here. Joanie would be a great catch for pretty much anyone.
FYI: For more information on Joanie, please visit our website www.catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook www.facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Provided
Samantha
Samantha is a very charming and friendly girl who is waiting for her forever home! She has a delightful personality, is outgoing and affectionate! What more could you ask for?
FYI: For more information on Joanie and Samantha, please visit our website www.catsociety.org or follow us on Facebook www.facebook.com/INCatSociety.
Provided
Meeps
Meeps is a female black and white tuxedo domestic shorthaired kitten who was born the beginning of June 2018. She was found and rescued as a newborn in the front yard of a home in Tennessee. Meeps has been spayed, vaccinated, FELV/FIV tested and microchipped. She is a real cutie who will be one gorgeous feline when fully grown! Meeps is also very lovable and affectionate. In fact, she can not get enough love and attention! Meeps also has a very playful side! She is very dog- and cat-friendly, too, and can live in a multipet home.
FYI: For more information about Meeps, please contact Second Chance 4 Pets at 219-771-6768 or message us on our Facebook page.
Provided
DS (Double Stuff)
DS (short for Double Stuff) is a female white and tabby Turkish Van mix. She and her siblings were born in May 2018. They were rescued along with their mom, Marshmallow, from a local shelter. DS has been spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped and tested negative for both FELV/FIV. DS is quite friendly and trusting with people and can be a lap kitten when she feels like it! She is very energetic and loves to climb! She also likes almost any kind of toy. DS is a bit of a mommy's girl and is very attached to Marshmallow. They would like to find their forever home together.
FYI: For more information about DS please contact Second Chance 4 Pets at 219-771-6768 or message us on our Facebook page.
Provided
Serena
Meet Serena. This beautiful girl is ready to find a loving home. An adult or quiet, relaxed home would be the best fit for her.
FYI: Applications can be found on line at TreasuredFriendsRescue.org. Visit us at the Schererville PetSmart on the weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Please call the shelter at 219-922-1766 and leave a message if you would like to meet him.
Provided
Jillian
Jillian is a female black & white tuxedo domestic medium-haired cat who was born in 2018. She is looking for a new home because her owner moved to California and didn't take her along. Jillian has been spayed, vaccinated, FELV/FIV tested and microchipped. Jillian is a little shy at first, but once she gets to know you, she is very affectionate. She loves to curl up on your lap and have cuddle time. Jillian would love a family that is home often and has lots of time to spend with her. She gets along great with other cats and is tolerant of dogs. No small children please. Jillian is a very sweet and loving girl.
FYI: Please contact Second Chance 4 Pets at 219-771-6768 or message the Facebook page.
Provided
Feisty
Feisty is a male tabby and white domestic medium-haired kitten who, along with his siblings, were born May 30, 2018. They were rescued from a local kill shelter. He has been neutered, vaccinated, FELV/FIV tested and microchipped. Feisty is a little on the quiet side, but once he warms up to you, look out. He loves belly rubs and kitty massages. Feisty has a very playful nature and the laser pointer is his favorite toy. He gets along with the other cats too. If you are looking for a kitten that won't climb your pant legs, bite your nose in the middle of the night and one who will be a quiet companion, he would be a good choice.
FYI: Contact Second Chance 4 Pets at 219-771-6768 or message the Facebook page.
Provided
Current
Current is a very big greyhound that is looking for his forever home. Current’s heart is just as big as he is. He gets along well with the other greyhounds in his foster home but would be happiest in a home without cats. Current loves to romp in the yard with his foster siblings. Current would be happiest in a home with confident leadership to show him his role in the home. He's a loving companion.
FYI: Contact our adoption coordinators at adopt@americangreyhound.org.
Provided
Freckles
Freckles is a very affectionate and playful cat. She enjoys chasing catnip toys and can cuddle for hours while being petted. She would thrive in a home with her own family.
FYI: Visit the website catsociety.org or follow the Facebook page facebook.com/INCatSociety
Provided
Purrito
Purrito is super cool and super sweet. He has the silkiest fur. If you are seeking a new amigo to hang out with, Purrito just might be your cat.
FYI: Visit the website catsociety.org or follow the Facebook page facebook.com/INCatSociety
Provided
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Get the latest local news delivered directly to your inbox!