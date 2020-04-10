Student meal distribution increases as shutdown continues

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

MERRILLVILLE — More Merrillville school families are taking advantage of the schools’ free meals for students, school corporation statistics show.

Last Monday, Food Service staff distributed a total of 9,216 meals to families who came to pick up breakfasts and lunches for their students.

Almost every Monday since the schools closed on March 12, Merrillville students were able to obtain meals for three days. Last Monday’s distribution total equaled 3,072 meals per day, servicing 1,536 students, which is approximately one quarter of the corporation’s 6,195 student body.

The corporation distributes meals twice a week, so Merrillville students are also able to get meals on Thursdays, receiving breakfasts and lunches for four days.

“Watching the numbers climb every time we go out to serve meals is what we expected,” said Colleen Hostetler, director of Food Service for Merrillville Community School Corp.

“Families have lost their jobs due to closures of so many places, because of COVID-19. The Merrillville Food Service Department is just happy to continue to feed our students when they need it most.”