Students participate in Educational Community Engagement Day

Earlier this month representatives from Merrillville and Chesterton High Schools and Wheaton College collaborated on a unique educational day of service, led by Windy City Warmth, a not-for-profit organization founded by 2017 CHS graduate and Wheaton College Sophomore, James Van Drie.
The mission of Windy City Warmth is to bring communities together to support those in need, through clothing and education. The organization partners with high school students and educates them on the complex injustices surrounding homelessness in Chicago, and acts as a bridge to bring volunteer students into the homeless community, after they’ve received some training on how best to interact with people on the streets.
“Windy City Warmth not only distributes high-quality winter-weather clothing, but we also partner with organizations in Chicago to train those who are homeless to get back into the job market," Van Drie said. “We provide the professional clothing, again, received via donations, and our partners provide the skills necessary to help these worthy people get the jobs needed to break the barriers surrounding poverty in the community."
Prior to distribution day, students collected gently-used, warm-weather clothing for a few weeks prior to the event before they were allowed to participate. The day began at MHS where Van Drie and Christian Ganza, Director of Students, met with students to discuss the root causes and nature of homelessness. The students were given guidelines to help; them treat and deal with the homeless.
The students were then grouped with college-student leaders who guided them through the streets of Chicago to distribute their clothing and blankets for a few hours.
“People are our neighbors, friends, brothers and sisters," Van Drie said. "We want the students to learn how to have genuine, authentic interactions with people they would not normally talk to, so that they are not afraid to help those in need."
“Pets are their family, their companions, someone to care about”, said Paige Woods, Merrillville High School senior. “I can better relate to my mom now, since she often gives food to those in need and I would ask, ‘Why?'"
For Merrillville high school freshman, Allen Akins, said the experience “taught me to me more appreciative of what I have and to be grateful for all that I’m given.”