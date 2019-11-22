GARY — Public health officials hope to use new grant dollars to find out why so many babies in Lake County die before their 1st birthday and how to prevent premature deaths going forward.
The Indiana State Department of Health has awarded $36,777 to the Northwest Indiana Health Cooperative to carry out a fetal/infant mortality study in Lake County, which had the seventh-highest infant-mortality rate in the state, and the highest in the Midwest.
In 2017, the state lost 7.3 babies for every 1,000 live births, or more than 600 kids younger than 1, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The three top ZIP codes in the state from 2013-17 were all in Lake County: 46404 (Gary, 20.1 infant deaths per 1,000 live births); 46312 (East Chicago, 15.8); and 46324 (Hammond, 15.6). The other highest-risk ZIP codes are in Allen, St. Joseph, Marion and Clark counties.
In recent years, Indiana has ranked poor in national public health studies due to the state's high risk factors for infant mortality: air pollution, smoking, diabetes, obesity, childhood poverty and low birth weight.
The grant dollars were approved at Tuesday night's Gary Common Council meeting. The council was required to approve the grant funds because the city acts as a fiscal agent of the NWI Health Cooperative, said Rise Ratney, who leads the cooperative.
Ratney said when staff receives word of an infant death, it will assemble a case review team of clinical staff to review what happened. The review will look at medical factors, but the team also will speak with the mother about the pregnancy loss, and whether she had access to prenatal care, she said.
"We'll be looking at the medical records of moms who have lost babies, and trying to find exactly what happened," Ratney told the Gary Common Council on Tuesday.
Then, a second "Community Action Team" will review the data and come up with ways to improve Lake County communities' health care systems, she said.
The grant funding will fund one study coordinator through Sept. 30 and pay for other clinical staff members on a contractual basis, Ratney said.
This summer, Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a law designed to reduce Indiana's alarmingly high rate of infant deaths and pledged to make the Indiana the lowest in the Midwest by 2024.
The legislation, House Enrolled Act 1007, establishes a perinatal navigator program that will connect pregnant women with wraparound and home-visitation services in their communities. The law also requires that health care providers verbally screen expectant mothers for drug and alcohol use.