Stylish donation
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Gary man was remembered by a close friend as a creative person with a good heart.
- Updated
Anyone with information on the suspects' identities is asked to contact the Munster Police Department Detective Nolan Archer at 219-836-6672.
- Updated
DG Properties Taft, LLC, which owns the plaza in which the Strack & Van Til was once located, is asking the town to approve a use variance that would allow the storage facility at the property.
His body had no apparent injuries and his autopsy is pending.
- Updated
Around 4:30 p.m. firefighters were called to the 6300 block of Harrison Street for a house fire, said Merrillville Fire Department Deputy Chief Jim Lilley.
- Updated
These top academic seniors all earned a 4.0 or above GPA. These grades also determine valedictorian and salutatorian.
The council made an agreement with NIES Engineering, Inc., to help write a request for contractor proposals for a townwide replacement of the meters.
- Updated
During a special meeting Wednesday, the St. John Town Council accepted a settlement agreement between the town and BLB St. John, LLC, and LBL Development, LLC.
Lots within the subdivision would exceed 20,000 square feet, which doesn't count land allotted for a conservation easement due to wetlands on the 11.67-acre property, said Doug Rettig, with DVG Team, Inc.
- Updated
Having a contract in place by then should allow paving to start as soon as asphalt suppliers are ready to provide materials to the contractor, Council President Rick Bella said.