MERRILLVILLE — Summer workshops have been scheduled for the Merrillville Momentum comprehensive plan.

At these workshops, residents will provide ideas about particular areas of town. That information will be used to develop the comprehensive plan, which will identify strategies and projects that can take place over the next 20 years.

The workshops will take place at the Dean and Barbara White Community Center, 6600 Broadway. Each session will focus on a specific area of town, but residents from all areas of Merrillville are encouraged to attend.

The schedule:

Workshop 1, July 19-21: Focus area is 73rd Avenue to the northern town limits.

July 19, 6-7:30 p.m.: Public input meeting and individual discussions.

July 20, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-7 p.m.: Public input meeting and individual discussions. The evening session will include a short presentation of initial directions at 5:30 p.m.

July 21, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Public summary.

Workshop 2, July 24-26: Focus area is 73rd Avenue to the southern town limits; western town limits to the I-65 corridor.

July 24, 5-7 p.m.: Public input meeting and individual discussions.

July 25, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-7 p.m.: Public input meeting and individual discussions. The evening session will include a short presentation of initial directions at 5:30 p.m.

July 26, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Public summary.

Workshop 3, July 26-28: Focus area is the I-65 corridor and the Merrillville Panhandle.

July 26, 5-7 p.m. Public input meeting and individual discussions.

July 27, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-7 p.m.: Public input meeting and individual discussions. The evening session will include a short presentation of initial directions at 5:30 p.m.

July 28, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Public summary.

In addition to the workshops, the town continues seeking stakeholders in the community who are interested in joining the Momentum Community Committee.

The committee will play a critical role in developing the comprehensive plan by working with town officials and planners on the initiative. It will have 40 members, and participants must attend at least six monthly meetings, starting with the kickoff from 4 to 6 p.m. July 19.

Visit the Merrillville Momentum website, rdgusa.mysocialpinpoint.com/merrillvillecomprehensiveplan, to download an application and to learn more about the comprehensive plan. Committee applications can be emailed to momentum@merrillville.in.gov or delivered to the Municipal Complex, 7820 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410.