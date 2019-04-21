HAMMOND — Superhero Saturday is set for 9 a.m. to noon May 11 at Morton Elementary, 7006 Marshall Ave. This free event will help provide tools for preventing or relieving stress, anxiety, anger and depression.
The event includes yoga for kids and adults with Jennifer Connelly, drum circles, comic book art drawing lessons with artist Julio Guerra, writing to create your own superhero, and podcasters Musically Meditated and Catching Zzs sharing their knowledge and love of music and medication.
The day is focused on helping people learn to regulate body and mind.
This event is sponsored by the Legacy Foundation, Franciscan Hospital and Superhero Training and Supply, a nonprofit social emotional learning organization using yoga, mindfulness and creative arts for youth to address depression, anger, anxiety and stress.