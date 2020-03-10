'Suspicious' fire under investigation

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — Authorities say arson may be behind a suspicious storage/garage facility fire late Monday night.
Liberty Township firefighters were called out about 11:40 p.m. Monday to the facility off of Old State Road 49 just south of the Duneland Bus Barn in Liberty Township.
Firefighters came across broken windows, which prompted a call to the Porter County Sheriff's Department to investigate, according to a Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Department news release.
A fire was spotted inside the structure and firefighters made an interior attack, saving the structure from any major damage, the release states.
Fire Chief Brian Duncan requested the Porter County Fire Investigation Strike Team to assist with the investigation.
The structure was unoccupied at the time and no injuries were reported.
A final cause of the fire is undetermined and remains under investigation. Arson has not been ruled out, Duncan said.