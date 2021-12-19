SVU prosecutors balance fight for justice, risk of retraumatization

CROWN POINT — It was a case Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Nadia Wardrip will never forget.
She was new to the felony division at the Lake County prosecutor's office and took on a child sex abuse case.
When it came time for a deposition, the victim ran away and attempted suicide rather than answer attorneys' questions.
What the public doesn't always understand is that survivors of sexual abuse and assault who become involved in a criminal case often must talk about what happened to them more than once, Wardrip said.
They first must speak to police.
They likely will have to answer a defense attorney's questions during a deposition.
And if a case appears headed to trial, the survivor will be asked to meet with prosecutors over and over to discuss every excruciating detail, she said.
"So we have to balance," Wardrip said. "When the public sees what they think is a 'lenient' plea or an 'easy' plea, there are always legal considerations and considerations for the victim that we've taken into account.
"It is never just, 'Oh, get it off my desk,'" she said. "It's, 'What does the evidence show?' And, 'What is it going to do to this victim if we continue to force this case down a trial path or fight for a harsher plea?'"
Though prosecutors have the legal authority to force people to testify, they also must consider the expense at which that power comes, she said.
"If we're able to reach some plea that will spare the child or even an adult victim from that trauma, that's something that has to go into our analysis each and every time," she said.
Funding for new positions OK'd
Wardrip is among four female deputy prosecutors who make up the special victims unit at Lake County prosecutor's office. Other deputies on the team include Jessica Arnold, Tara Villarreal and Infinity Westberg.
During the coronavirus pandemic shutdown in 2020, the unit's deputies were being assigned twice as many new cases per week as general crimes deputies, Wardrip said.
"The stress of the shutdown was absolutely having an effect," she said. "It really was a nightmare in so many ways, and it still is."
When the unit formed nearly four years ago, one of its goals was to see that all untested rape kits in Lake County were analyzed and file charges when appropriate.
Wardrip said all of the untested rape kits that could be processed have been. Some were too damaged to have any evidentiary value, she said.
The special victims unit is still working with police agencies to review some cases and gather updated information, she said.
Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter said the unit has made a difference.
"We've got a system where we can kind of really give the best attention and best direction," Carter said.
Wardrip recently made a pitch to Lake County Council, which approved funding for two new positions. Carter said his office will be looking to hire an additional deputy prosecutor and another victim witness assistant in the new year to expand the unit.
Wardrip said the unit currently has one victim witness assistant, who helps deputies make contact with victims and immediately advises victims of the overall court process.
The victim witness assistant can tell a victim if the defendant has been arrested or posted bond, make referrals to domestic violence or rape crisis centers, or help connect the victim with whatever support may be needed.
The prosecutor's office works with organizations such as St. Jude House Family Violence Prevention Center and Shelter in Crown Point, Fair Haven Rape Crisis Center in Highland and Haven House domestic violence shelter in Hammond to support survivors.
Several local police departments, including Griffith and Hobart, have advocates on staff to respond to sexual assault and abuse cases.
The more advocates affiliated with law enforcement, the better, Wardrip said.
"They have the opportunity to speak to the victim way before us," she said. "It's a matter of days."
Making contact early and maintaining communication with victims can be crucial in the prosecution of criminal cases.
Victim cooperation is critical
"More often than not, that abuser has already been in touch with the victim before we've had an opportunity to speak to her," Wardrip said. "They are already hard at work on that honeymoon phase."
The "honeymoon phase" in the cycle of domestic violence occurs after an instance of abuse. During this phase, the abuser expresses regret for his or her actions and promises it won't happen again.
"I can't tell you how many times we've gotten calls," Wardrip said. "We don't even have the file yet, and the victim is leaving us a voicemail saying, 'It was just a misunderstanding. It was my fault. I didn't want him to be arrested. He's learned his lesson.'"
If an abuser is able to persuade a victim that the honeymoon phase will last, criminal cases can become challenging, she said.
"We are the enemies now. The police are the enemies. The prosecutors are the enemies," Wardrip said. "It's very, very difficult to undo that."
Carter developed the special victims unit to address such challenges, Wardrip said.
"The No. 1 reason for a lack of prosecution at all, or prosecution not to the strength that we would like to see, is absolutely lack of victim cooperation," she said.
Abusers engage in gaslighting and brainwashing, so it's often difficult for victims to trust anyone other than the abuser, officials said.
Abusers can have so much influence over victims, it's difficult for prosecutors to regain cooperation after it's lost, Wardrip said.
"They've minimized or self-blamed themselves to the point where it has made a huge impact on our ability to continue with the prosecution, and that's so often what we see," she said.
"We are not going easy on these perpetrators because don't care or because Mr. Carter doesn't care," Wardrip said. "We all care from Day 1. We are working very hard to do what we can for victims, so they trust us, are not so afraid of our process and understand the goal, which is to keep everyone safe."
Ryan Elinkowski, executive director of St. Jude House, said his organization partners with law enforcement to ensure survivors receive essential wraparound services.
"The tactics abusers use — we're not surprised anymore," Elinkowski said. "When an abuser loses control, they become very irrational, unpredictable. ... Things can get very dangerous."
St. Jude has seen an increasing number of clients involved "high lethality" cases, such as those involving strangulation, during the pandemic, he said.
Anyone in immediate danger should call police, Wardrip said.
"First and foremost, before we even worry about the legal side of things, we have to make sure that everyone is safe," she said.
Help is available
St. Jude can provide shelter if necessary, but not all survivors are prepared to leave their homes.
In those cases, advocacy groups such as St. Jude can help victims create a safety plan, which includes steps to be taken in case a victim needs to leave immediately and go to a safe place.
Pam Serrano, St. Jude's legal advocate, helps survivors formulate safety plans and navigate the legal system, including the often-challenging process of obtaining a civil order of protection.
Carter said he would like to see his office work with the court system to streamline the process for obtaining civil orders of protection.
Prosecutors can seek orders of protection in criminal cases, but the process can take weeks or months, Wardrip said. Civil orders of protection can be granted much faster, but obtaining them involves filling out paperwork that can be confusing and takes time a victim might not have.
Serrano said survivors must give a very detailed account of what happened to them.
That can be difficult for someone who's just gone through a traumatic event, she said.
Serrano said Wardrip sometimes meets for hours with survivors at the shelter, which helps them immensely.
"A lot of times, victims don't want to go through with it because of a fear of the unknown," Serrano said.
Understanding that the honeymoon phase is temporary and change is possible makes a big difference, she said.
Wardrip said more education is needed, because some victims mistakenly believe they have to pay for the services of the Lake County prosecutor's office.
"Nobody has to employ us," she said. "Mr. Carter employs us to make sure that victims, as well as Lake County as a whole, is safe. The victim never has to worry about coming up with any sort of payment."