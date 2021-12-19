SVU prosecutors balance fight for justice, risk of retraumatization

"We are the enemies now. The police are the enemies. The prosecutors are the enemies," Wardrip said. "It's very, very difficult to undo that."

Carter developed the special victims unit to address such challenges, Wardrip said.

"The No. 1 reason for a lack of prosecution at all, or prosecution not to the strength that we would like to see, is absolutely lack of victim cooperation," she said.

Abusers engage in gaslighting and brainwashing, so it's often difficult for victims to trust anyone other than the abuser, officials said.

Abusers can have so much influence over victims, it's difficult for prosecutors to regain cooperation after it's lost, Wardrip said.

"They've minimized or self-blamed themselves to the point where it has made a huge impact on our ability to continue with the prosecution, and that's so often what we see," she said.

"We are not going easy on these perpetrators because don't care or because Mr. Carter doesn't care," Wardrip said. "We all care from Day 1. We are working very hard to do what we can for victims, so they trust us, are not so afraid of our process and understand the goal, which is to keep everyone safe."