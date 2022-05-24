SWAT, officers arrest 4 in Cedar Lake narcotics investigation, search, police say

CEDAR LAKE — A narcotics investigation resulted in a search warrant and four arrests at a Cedar lake residence.

During the search, a pit bull at the house attempted to attack officers and the dog was shot, police stated.

At 9:15 a.m. Tuesday the Lake County Sheriff’s Department Drug Task Force, Lake County Sheriff's SWAT team and the Cedar Lake Police Department executed a narcotics search warrant in the 7200 block of W. 129th Lane.

Two residents of the Cedar Lake house, Ty Pozza, 30, and Jordan Fletcher, 20, were taken into custody, said Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr.

Police also arrested Kerri Olson, 43, Cedar Lake, and Andraya Mathis, 30, of Schneider. Martinez said each individual faces criminal charges of dealing a controlled substance.

Authorities began investigating after receiving information that methamphetamine was being dealt from the residence. A total of seven people were detained during the search, including the four arrestees.

Police reported as the search of the residence was ongoing, a pit bull in a fenced area in the backyard became extremely aggressive and broke the leash securing it. The dog then escaped from the fenced area and attempted to attack officers, authorities said.

"The animal lunged at officers, threatening to attack at least three times before officers were forced to shoot and kill the dog," Martinez said. "Three other dogs at the home were not injured."

A total of 10 grams of suspected methamphetamine, a long gun, needles and scales were found and confiscated from the residence, police reported. Police alleged the suspects may have tried to destroy the narcotics upon officers' arrival.

“We remain committed to investigating and pursuing people who sell drugs throughout Lake County,” Martinez said. “And I am extremely proud of the hard work and cooperation of the officers who worked on this case. ... It was truly unfortunate for officers to have to put an animal down at the scene of this search warrant. Officers believed the animal posed an imminent danger."

