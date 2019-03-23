CROWN POINT — More than 200 first responders will take to the courts at the Sparta Dome for a charity dodgeball invitational to benefit the the Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids Foundation.
The Crown Point Volunteer Fire Department is hosting the event from 4 to 10 p.m. March 30 at the dome, 1335 E. North St., Crown Point.
The Dream Scouts of Chasing Dreams Learning Center in Merrillville will post the nation's colors in the opening ceremony.
Admission tickets are $10 and available at the Crown Point Fire Station, or online at Eventbrite. The tickets includes food for the night. Beverages, alcoholic and nonalcoholic, will be available to buy.
There's a silent auction and raffle prizes beginning at 9 p.m., with a chance to bid on such items as gift cards, baskets, Chicago sporting event tickets and more.
Last year's charity tournament raised more than $10,000 for the foundation.