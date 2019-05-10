MERRILLVILLE — Two people were taken to a hospital Thursday night after a crash involving their car and a semitrailer on southbound I-65, just north of 61st Avenue.
A 60-year-old Crown Point woman was driving on Interstate 65 when she swerved from her lane to avoid debris, lost control and hit a concrete median barrier wall, Indiana State Police said.
The impact caused the 2007 Buick she was driving to travel southwest across I-65 and hit a 2007 Freighliner pulling a box trailer driven by a 38-year-old Glendale Heights man.
Both vehicles came to rest in the road facing south, police said.
The Buick's passenger, a 75-year-old Crown Point man, was extricated by Merrillville firefighters and taken to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary. The driver also was taken to Methodist Northlake.
Police said their injuries were not life-threatening.
The semi driver was not hurt.