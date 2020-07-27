Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The officers jumped into action when they saw a newborn baby lying on a car seat, crying, moving and still attached to his mother.
- Updated
One-year-old Kannon Ellis was last seen at 12:15 p.m. Sunday wearing a red Champion hooded sweatshirt and jeans, police said.
- Updated
For now, the school corporation is offering families two options: in-person classes or remote learning. Even after choosing one plan, families can still change.
- Updated
Saturday marks five years since a 2-year-old boy and his aunt disappeared from their family home in Gary.
- Updated
The city's ninth annual WHAM! After Midnight Bike Ride is still on, with the mayor saying it's one of the few events that can be accomplished safely with social distancing.
- Updated
Kerry C. Connor, who won a reduction in Buncich’s convictions last year, now argues he should be released from federal prison after having served 30 months for bribery and fraud.
- Updated
Auctions for 4-H exhibitors will take a virtual spin this summer with COVID-19 concerns canceling county and state fairs.
The gallery will feature and sell art from different artists in Northwest Indiana. The gallery will be open a few times a month on days in which no tattoos are done at the site.
- Updated
The Indiana District 1 Law Enforcement Council has been traveling to individual departments to present officers with awards for lifesaving, exemplary service and lifetime achievement.