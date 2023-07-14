CROWN POINT — The Taste of Crown Point is returning to Bulldog Park.

This event, which runs from 5 to 10 p.m. July 21 and noon to 10 p.m. July 22, features local Crown Point restaurants offering a taste of their customers’ favorite menu items and free concerts on both nights. Admission to this event is free.

LeAnn Stutler will open the evening’s entertainment from 5 to 5:45 p.m. July 21, followed by Mr. Funnyman from 6 to 7:15 p.m. Echoes of Pompeii will close out the night from 8 to 10 p.m.

On July 22, Lemmon Brothers Band will open the evening’s festivities from 2 to 4:15 p.m., followed by All My Brothers Band from 5 to 7 p.m. The Nate Venturelli Band will finish the night from 8 to 10 p.m.

Both days will feature a beer garden, face painting and more.

“We’re excited for another Taste of Crown Point at Bulldog Park,” Crown Point Mayor Pete Land said. “We hope everyone can come out and enjoy an evening filled with great local restaurants and live music.”

Vendors for the Taste include:

Annie’s Kettle Creations

Battista’s Artisan Pizzeria

Bedarra Bar

Carriage Court Pizza

Chel Foods

Corn-U-copia

Crown Creamery

Crown Point FOP No. 176

Culver’s of Crown Point

Damo’s Dogs

Generation Nutrition

Izzy’s Daddy’s Pizza

Jax’s Crown Town Grill

Jill’s Sweets and Treats

Kevin’s Pretzel Factory

La Quesadilla Mexican Grill

Liquid Thoughts Craft Beverages

Main Squeeze

Mama Frazz

Prime Steakhouse/Umi Sushi

Provecho

Ricochet Tacos

Skin Colour Events

Square Roots

Twisted Sugar