CROWN POINT — The Taste of Crown Point is returning to Bulldog Park.
This event, which runs from 5 to 10 p.m. July 21 and noon to 10 p.m. July 22, features local Crown Point restaurants offering a taste of their customers’ favorite menu items and free concerts on both nights. Admission to this event is free.
LeAnn Stutler will open the evening’s entertainment from 5 to 5:45 p.m. July 21, followed by Mr. Funnyman from 6 to 7:15 p.m. Echoes of Pompeii will close out the night from 8 to 10 p.m.
On July 22, Lemmon Brothers Band will open the evening’s festivities from 2 to 4:15 p.m., followed by All My Brothers Band from 5 to 7 p.m. The Nate Venturelli Band will finish the night from 8 to 10 p.m.
Both days will feature a beer garden, face painting and more.
“We’re excited for another Taste of Crown Point at Bulldog Park,” Crown Point Mayor Pete Land said. “We hope everyone can come out and enjoy an evening filled with great local restaurants and live music.”
Vendors for the Taste include:
Annie’s Kettle Creations
Battista’s Artisan Pizzeria
Bedarra Bar
Carriage Court Pizza
Chel Foods
Corn-U-copia
Crown Creamery
Crown Point FOP No. 176
Culver’s of Crown Point
Damo’s Dogs
Generation Nutrition
Izzy’s Daddy’s Pizza
Jax’s Crown Town Grill
Jill’s Sweets and Treats
Kevin’s Pretzel Factory
La Quesadilla Mexican Grill
Liquid Thoughts Craft Beverages
Main Squeeze
Mama Frazz
Prime Steakhouse/Umi Sushi
Provecho
Ricochet Tacos
Skin Colour Events
Square Roots
Twisted Sugar