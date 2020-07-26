Tatto artist wants to ink salon deal

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MERRILLVILLE — The town could be ready for some ink.

Anthony Gonzalez is seeking a special exception that would allow him to open Ravens Point Tattoo at 7890 Broadway.

Gonzalez said it would be the first tattoo studio in Merrillville.

“On top of our tattoo shop, we’re also going to be running as an art gallery as well,” Gonzalez said.

The gallery will feature and sell art from different artists in Northwest Indiana. The gallery will be open a few times a month on days in which no tattoos are done at the site.

“All profits that we get from the art will be donated to local charities and schools in the Merrillville area,” Gonzalez said.

He said he is developing relationships with other area businesses, and he plans to have cross-promotions with them.

“As far as us being a tattoo shop, were trying to do a lot for our community,” Gonzalez said. “That’s one of the biggest things.”

Ravens Point will occupy about 1,200 square feet of space. Planning and Building Director Sheila Shine described it as an upscale studio and gallery.