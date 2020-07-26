Tatto artist wants to ink salon deal

MERRILLVILLE — The town could be ready for some ink.
Anthony Gonzalez is seeking a special exception that would allow him to open Ravens Point Tattoo at 7890 Broadway.
Gonzalez said it would be the first tattoo studio in Merrillville.
“On top of our tattoo shop, we’re also going to be running as an art gallery as well,” Gonzalez said.
The gallery will feature and sell art from different artists in Northwest Indiana. The gallery will be open a few times a month on days in which no tattoos are done at the site.
“All profits that we get from the art will be donated to local charities and schools in the Merrillville area,” Gonzalez said.
He said he is developing relationships with other area businesses, and he plans to have cross-promotions with them.
“As far as us being a tattoo shop, were trying to do a lot for our community,” Gonzalez said. “That’s one of the biggest things.”
Ravens Point will occupy about 1,200 square feet of space. Planning and Building Director Sheila Shine described it as an upscale studio and gallery.
Gonzalez said there will be stations for two in-house tattoo artists and a third spot for a guest artist.
“There are artists that do travel around,” Gonzalez said.
Inviting guest artists can be a good way to network and stay up to date with artists and modern tattoo practices.
The town’s Board of Zoning Appeals gave a favorable recommendation to the request for a special exception. It moves to the Town Council for a final decision.
Board member Eugene Guernsey, who has tattoos, said town officials in the past have opposed tattoo studios.
“They’ve been turning them down for years and years,” Guernsey said.
He also indicated he believes “tattooing has come a long way.”
Gonzalez said there have been a lot of “rough and cut tattoo shops” in the area, and he’s trying to get away from that stigma.
All tattoos at Ravens Point will require consultations, and the actual tattoo work only will be done by appointment.
“We want to create one-on-one relationships with our customers,” Gonzalez said.
Ravens Point also has several policies in place to avoid questionable tattoos.
Customers must be 18 or older, and the studio won’t be open later than 8 p.m. on days in which tattoos are done.
Town Councilman Shawn Pettit said he will “want to to keep an eye on it” to ensure no issues happen there, but he doesn’t have a problem with the proposal.
“I don’t want to be close-minded,” Pettit said.
A special exception approval from the Town Council would come with several conditions, including a six-month review of the business.
It hasn’t been determined when the matter will go before the council.
