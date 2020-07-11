You are the owner of this article.
Tavern on Main closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19
Tavern on Main closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Tavern on Main insignia

Tavern on Main, 136 S Main St. in Crown Point, announced an indefinite closure 

 The Times

CROWN POINT — Another restaurant has announced a closure after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Tavern on Main Craft Bar & Eatery, 136 S Main St., announced through a Facebook post Friday it would close immediately after a staff member contracted coronavirus.

The restaurant stated it would perform deep cleaning and sanitization.

"We are taking absolutely every precaution possible to ensure that our staff and customers remain safe," the post states. "Please be patient and kind during this time as our staff gets properly tested and we evaluate the situation to determine a reopening date."

Tavern on Main announcement

Restaurant management did not immediately reply for comment.

The gastropub is the fourth Crown Point restaurant to announce an indefinite closure following the news of an employee testing positive for coronavirus.

Square Roots, 108 N Main St., closed its doors June 24 after an employee failed a health screening and later tested positive. The restaurant reopened June 30 following deep cleaning.

Fahrenheit Two Twelve, 10805 Broadway, closed on June 25 after two employees tested positive. The restaurant is again serving patrons, but management did not immediately comment when the restaurant reopened.

Gelsosomo's Pizzeria Crown Point & Region On Tap, 11319 Broadway, closed June 29 after one employee tested positive. The eatery reopened July 3.

Visuals and Online Interactives Director

Kale is a photojournalist and digital producer with the Times. He is a Region native, hailing from Schererville. He shoots photos, writes feature stories and produces Byline, a Times podcast. Email: kale.wilk@nwi.com Phone: 219-933-3393

