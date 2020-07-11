Tavern on Main closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — Another restaurant has announced a closure after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Tavern on Main Craft Bar & Eatery, 136 S Main St., announced through a Facebook post Friday it would close immediately after a staff member contracted coronavirus.

The restaurant stated it would perform deep cleaning and sanitization.

"We are taking absolutely every precaution possible to ensure that our staff and customers remain safe," the post states. "Please be patient and kind during this time as our staff gets properly tested and we evaluate the situation to determine a reopening date."

Restaurant management did not immediately reply for comment.

The gastropub is the fourth Crown Point restaurant to announce an indefinite closure following the news of an employee testing positive for coronavirus.