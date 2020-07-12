Tavern on Main reopens following testing, sanitization

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — Tavern on Main Craft Bar & Eatery is welcoming patrons back inside its dining and bar areas following a late Friday closure due to an an employee testing positive for COVID-19.

The gastropub, located at 136 S Main St., closed around 5:30 p.m. Friday, owner Miranda O'Block said.

Employees were taken together Saturday to NW Indiana 24/7 ER & Hospital for rapid testing. One additional employee tested positive, O'Block said.

The two employees that did test positive are asymptomatic and have not worked at the restaurant since early the previous week. Four employees that are still waiting for test results are remaining at home, O'Block said.

East Chicago-based National Industrial Maintenance, Inc. came to the restaurant Friday night to deep clean, O'Block said.

In reopening Sunday morning, dine-in capacity is scaled back from 75% to 50%, and bar capacity remains at 50%. All employees working have tested negative. They are regularly screened upon entry with health-related questions and have their temperatures scanned, O'Block said.