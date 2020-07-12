You are the owner of this article.
Tavern on Main reopens following testing, sanitization
Tavern on Main reopens following testing, sanitization

Tavern on Main insignia

Tavern on Main, 136 S Main St. in Crown Point, has reopened following a closure late Friday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

 The Times

CROWN POINT — Tavern on Main Craft Bar & Eatery is welcoming patrons back inside its dining and bar areas following a late Friday closure due to an an employee testing positive for COVID-19.

The gastropub, located at 136 S Main St., closed around 5:30 p.m. Friday, owner Miranda O'Block said.

Employees were taken together Saturday to NW Indiana 24/7 ER & Hospital for rapid testing. One additional employee tested positive, O'Block said.

The two employees that did test positive are asymptomatic and have not worked at the restaurant since early the previous week. Four employees that are still waiting for test results are remaining at home, O'Block said.

East Chicago-based National Industrial Maintenance, Inc. came to the restaurant Friday night to deep clean, O'Block said.

In reopening Sunday morning, dine-in capacity is scaled back from 75% to 50%, and bar capacity remains at 50%. All employees working have tested negative. They are regularly screened upon entry with health-related questions and have their temperatures scanned, O'Block said.

All employees are wearing face masks and washing their hands or sanitizing frequently. Hand sanitizer for customers is available upon entry and by the bathroom, O'Block said.

"We are super grateful for the support and kindness of the community," she said. "Our staff has just been awesome."

As customers file back in, O'Block reminds all to continue respecting others' personal space and practice social distancing.

Tavern on Main is also still providing both in-person and curbside takeout, she said.

The gastropub was the fourth Crown Point eatery to face a temporary closure following a positive coronavirus case in its staff.

Square Roots, 108 N Main St., closed its doors June 24 after an employee failed a health screening and later tested positive. The restaurant reopened June 30 following deep cleaning.

Fahrenheit Two Twelve, 10805 Broadway, closed on June 25 after two employees tested positive. The restaurant is again serving patrons, but management did not immediately comment when the restaurant reopened.

Gelsosomo's Pizzeria Crown Point & Region On Tap, 11319 Broadway, closed June 29 after one employee tested positive. The eatery reopened July 3.

