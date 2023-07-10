HOBART — The City Council has approved tax abatement for a $130 million project to expand a Lineage Logistics facility in Hobart, but won’t waive a responsible bidding provision associated with the tax incentive.

The council on Wednesday adopted an ordinance and a development agreement for the personal property and real estate tax abatement for the Lineage Logistics cold storage project at 2201 Northwind Parkway.

The project calls for the building to be expanded by about 180,000 square feet. The rack-supported building will be fully automated, project representatives said.

While discussing the abatement, Lineage asked for a waiver of Hobart’s responsible bidding ordinance, but the council didn’t provide that waiver.

The responsible bidding ordinance requires that a certain percentage of workers come from the local labor force if tax abatement is granted.

There are several other requirements for contractors, including that they provide evidence of participation in apprenticeship and training programs approved by the U.S. Department of Labor; have a drug testing program in place; proof of professional and trade licenses and provide a statement on staffing capabilities and labor laws.

Larry Longman, of Victory Unlimited Construction, said his company is the design/build contractor for the Lineage expansion, and Victory has done about 20 construction projects for Lineage during the last decade.

In those projects, there have been the same subcontractors used, and they are “experts” in cold storage development, Longman said.

He said there are concerns about not using the same subcontractors for the Hobart expansion. Longman said he believes local labor can do the work, but he also understands that construction is a litigious environment.

He said there are strict warranties that companies have to sign up for, and some come down to a millimeter on the construction side.

“That’s not achievable by just anybody,” Longman said.

Councilman Dave Vinzant said the city has developed a strong relationship with contractors and labor in the area, and they understand there are situations in which some outside people must come in during construction projects to ensure certain requirements are met with a development.

“We want you and we want the project, and you guys sound like the perfect construction company to be doing all this, but we need to have as many local people working here as we can,” Vinzant said.

Randy Palmateer, business manager of the Northwestern Indiana Building and Construction Trades Council, said local labor has completed several cold storage projects, and they can handle the work for Lineage. Palmateer also committed to working with Lineage and Victory to help them abide by the responsible bidding ordinance while meeting their construction expectations.

“I rise in support of the project, and I also rise in support of the keeping the responsible biding ordinance in place,” Palmateer said.