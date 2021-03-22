Tax abatement request gets initial council OK

HOBART — A tax abatement request is moving forward for a new storage facility in the city.

The City Council recently voted 4-2 on a resolution associated with the tax abatement sought for the Grand Trunk Storage Depot project at 7190 Grand Boulevard. Councilmen Mark Kopil and Dave Vinzant were in opposition to it.

Councilman Matt Claussen said the tax savings would be about $30,000 over a 10-year period, which is “kind of small potatoes” compared to tax abatements that have been granted for large developments in the city.

He said the abatement will help business owner Cameron Bernard finish the storage project.

“I always felt and I continue to feel strong about helping the little guy,” Claussen said. “Do everything we can to get them here and get them established and make them a viable part of our community.”

Plans approved in 2017 call for the creation of 10 buildings that will house 180 storage units on about 2.5 acres of property. Some construction has occurred there, and the abatement would be for buildings yet to be built.

New construction can’t start until the abatement is finalized and the Plan Commission extends the site plan approval for the project.