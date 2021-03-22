Tax abatement request gets initial council OK

HOBART — A tax abatement request is moving forward for a new storage facility in the city.
The City Council recently voted 4-2 on a resolution associated with the tax abatement sought for the Grand Trunk Storage Depot project at 7190 Grand Boulevard. Councilmen Mark Kopil and Dave Vinzant were in opposition to it.
Councilman Matt Claussen said the tax savings would be about $30,000 over a 10-year period, which is “kind of small potatoes” compared to tax abatements that have been granted for large developments in the city.
He said the abatement will help business owner Cameron Bernard finish the storage project.
“I always felt and I continue to feel strong about helping the little guy,” Claussen said. “Do everything we can to get them here and get them established and make them a viable part of our community.”
Plans approved in 2017 call for the creation of 10 buildings that will house 180 storage units on about 2.5 acres of property. Some construction has occurred there, and the abatement would be for buildings yet to be built.
New construction can’t start until the abatement is finalized and the Plan Commission extends the site plan approval for the project.
A public hearing about the abatement will take place during the council’s April 21 meeting. The panel could consider approving a confirmatory resolution at that time. The commission could review the site plan during its April 1 meeting.
Kopil and Vinzant said there are unresolved issues involving the project and they are in favor of tabling the tax abatement resolution until those matters are rectified.
They said residents have expressed concerns about drainage and how the project could affect them.
Building Code Official Jeremy Ogden said City Engineer Phil Gralik and MS4 Coordinator Tim Kingsland indicated the drainage problems have been rectified.
City Planner Ross Pietrzak said landscaping must be done at the site to create a buffer between the storage facility and nearby homes.
Vinzant said the development would only create part-time jobs, and it’s not the typical project in which the city would provide incentives.
“To me, I was kind of floored when I saw this,” Vinzant said.
Councilman Josh Huddlestun said the property for the storage facility is unique because railroad tracks run through the middle of it.
He said the city should be helping small businesses get started, and the property likely couldn’t be developed without some type of incentive.
“As a city, we need lay out the red carpet and not the red tape,” Huddlestun said.
Gallery: COVID-19: Hoosiers We've Lost