Tax sale rule changes win Lake council approval

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — Straw purchasers, tax scofflaws and other unlawful bidders soon explicitly will be prohibited from participating in the Lake County tax sale.

The Lake County Council voted 6-0 Tuesday to approve new tax sale bidding rules after an investigation by The Times uncovered multiple instances of allegedly improper bidding and deceptive real estate practices.

The county annually auctions properties whose owners are behind on tax payments, allowing the county to recoup otherwise lost revenue and potentially enabling winning bidders to take ownership of the properties.

Last year, a serially tax-delinquent real estate speculator, and other straw buyers, allegedly purchased more than 500 property tax certificates on behalf of a newly-formed corporate entity in apparent violation of the tax sales rules in effect at the time.

The new rules, endorsed by the Lake County auditor, make it clear such behavior absolutely will not be tolerated.

They provide that any person violating the rules by bidding "on behalf of" or "at the direction of" any other person or entity not only can be stripped of their winning bids, but also banned from participating in subsequent tax sales.