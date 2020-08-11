Tax sale rule changes win Lake council approval

CROWN POINT — Straw purchasers, tax scofflaws and other unlawful bidders soon explicitly will be prohibited from participating in the Lake County tax sale.
The Lake County Council voted 6-0 Tuesday to approve new tax sale bidding rules after an investigation by The Times uncovered multiple instances of allegedly improper bidding and deceptive real estate practices.
The county annually auctions properties whose owners are behind on tax payments, allowing the county to recoup otherwise lost revenue and potentially enabling winning bidders to take ownership of the properties.
Last year, a serially tax-delinquent real estate speculator, and other straw buyers, allegedly purchased more than 500 property tax certificates on behalf of a newly-formed corporate entity in apparent violation of the tax sales rules in effect at the time.
The new rules, endorsed by the Lake County auditor, make it clear such behavior absolutely will not be tolerated.
They provide that any person violating the rules by bidding "on behalf of" or "at the direction of" any other person or entity not only can be stripped of their winning bids, but also banned from participating in subsequent tax sales.
The new rules additionally combat proxy bidding by requiring all tax documents be printed only with the name of the person who registers to bid at the tax sale, and all documents only can be picked up from the auditor by that person or their legal counsel.
Any attempt to subsequently assign a tax sale certificate to a person who is delinquent on their property taxes, or otherwise ineligible to bid, shall be deemed null and void and result in the purchaser and assignee both being banned from future tax sales, the rules say.
Winning tax sale bidders also will be required to prove their notification and title search expenses to the county auditor to qualify for reimbursement.
In addition, the rules require bidders to refrain from entering the tax sale premises, or harassing any resident, until a tax deed is issued by the court and recorded.
The new rules next must be approved by the Lake County commissioners to take effect.
Tuesday storm damage
Tuesday storm damage
Tuesday Storm Damage
Tuesday Storm Damage
Thousands still without power in Region after heavy storms; weather advisories in effect
Gallery
Tree downed on a car in Hammond
Tree down in Griffith
Tree down on Hohman Avenue
Tree down on Hohman Avenue
081020-nws-weather_7
081020-nws-weather_4
081020-nws-weather_5
081020-nws-weather_8
081020-nws-weather_2
081020-nws-weather_9
081020-nws-weather_1
081020-nws-weather_6
081020-nws-weather_3
Thousands without power after storm blows through Region
Thousands without power after storm blows through Region
Thousands without power after storm blows through Region
Thousands without power after storm blows through Region
Thousands without power after storm blows through Region
UPDATE: NWS issues severe thunderstorm warning for Region as 'dangerous' storm with 80 mph winds moves in
Peach Tree Central on Central Avenue
Car struck by electric wires in Hammond
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!