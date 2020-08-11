You are the owner of this article.
Tax sale rule changes win Lake council approval
Tax sale rule changes win Lake council approval

Lake County Government Center

The Lake County Government Center is shown.

 Marc Chase

CROWN POINT — Straw purchasers, tax scofflaws and other unlawful bidders soon explicitly will be prohibited from participating in the Lake County tax sale.

The Lake County Council voted 6-0 Tuesday to approve new tax sale bidding rules after an investigation by The Times uncovered multiple instances of allegedly improper bidding and deceptive real estate practices.

The county annually auctions properties whose owners are behind on tax payments, allowing the county to recoup otherwise lost revenue and potentially enabling winning bidders to take ownership of the properties.

Attorney general sues Region real estate investor at center of scandal

Last year, a serially tax-delinquent real estate speculator, and other straw buyers, allegedly purchased more than 500 property tax certificates on behalf of a newly-formed corporate entity in apparent violation of the tax sales rules in effect at the time.

The new rules, endorsed by the Lake County auditor, make it clear such behavior absolutely will not be tolerated.

They provide that any person violating the rules by bidding "on behalf of" or "at the direction of" any other person or entity not only can be stripped of their winning bids, but also banned from participating in subsequent tax sales.

The new rules additionally combat proxy bidding by requiring all tax documents be printed only with the name of the person who registers to bid at the tax sale, and all documents only can be picked up from the auditor by that person or their legal counsel.

FBI targets alleged Region tax-sale scheme, court testimony shows

Any attempt to subsequently assign a tax sale certificate to a person who is delinquent on their property taxes, or otherwise ineligible to bid, shall be deemed null and void and result in the purchaser and assignee both being banned from future tax sales, the rules say.

Winning tax sale bidders also will be required to prove their notification and title search expenses to the county auditor to qualify for reimbursement. 

In addition, the rules require bidders to refrain from entering the tax sale premises, or harassing any resident, until a tax deed is issued by the court and recorded.

The new rules next must be approved by the Lake County commissioners to take effect.

Download PDF Lake County tax sale rule changes approved Aug. 11, 2020 by the county council

