GARY — The American Heart Association, the world’s leading nonprofit organization focused on heart and brain health for all, in collaboration with Kelly Meyer, founder of OneSun, and Gail Becker, CEO of CAULIPOWER, are boosting garden-based learning nationwide to support healthy food access and innovation in nutrition education.
Meyer and Becker provided a combined $125,000 which was distributed through 50 grants to members of the Association’s Teaching Gardens Network. The network plays an important role in school nutrition instruction, as it is rooted in the American Heart Association’s science and nutritional guidelines coupled with information from gardening and education experts.
One of those grants was awarded to Beveridge Elementary School in Gary.
American Heart Association Teaching Gardens are real-life laboratories for students to learn what it means to be healthy and how fruits and vegetables contribute to a balanced diet. School gardens pair a hands-on experience with an interactive nutrition curriculum to help students understand the importance of healthy food choices.
Through the Teaching Gardens Network, schools have access to free garden resources and curriculum to help their gardens become Teaching Gardens.
“The Teaching Gardens grant funds will be used to serve the Beveridge school community by providing an interprofessional pedagogical approach by linking gardens to the curriculum.” Cindy Robbins MS, RN, CNS Clinical Instructor said. "The Teaching Garden will provide a framework of instruction for students, families and the community to incorporate healthy eating and exercise behaviors into daily living practices.”
In 2010, the American Heart Association teamed up with Meyer to create American Heart Association Teaching Gardens at schools across the country with the goal of helping students learn what it means to be healthy.