GARY — Sojourner Truth House, a day center for homeless and at-risk women and children, food pantry and clothes closet, is holding its annual Walk Team Captain Kickoff at 5:30 p.m. March 28. This year’s event will be a Color Walk, in celebration of the 20th anniversary.
Team Captains are integral not only to team-building but also to fundraising. The kickoff event will feature an overview of the website and event, instruction for recruiting and registration, and a light dinner.
Funds raised through the Walk for Sojourner Truth House will help the not-for-profit ministry provide services such as food, clothing, access to medical treatment, job skills programs, intense case management counseling and a commitment to independent living. The goal is to provide clients with the tools to achieve self-sustainability for themselves and their family.
If interested in becoming a team captain, call 219-885-2282 to register. The walk will be held on June 8. visit www.walkforsth.org or call Chris Dow at 219-947-8665.