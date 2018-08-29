HAMMOND — More than 270 individuals specializing in data center and internet technology from around the nation gathered Tuesday along the shores of Lake Michigan for the Bisnow Midwest Data Center Investment Conference and Expo.
“This is the first-of-a-kind group to come to Indiana. It was made possible by Mayor (Thomas) McDermott and Gov. (Eric) Holcomb,” said Tom Dakich, managing member of Digital Crossroads Lake Michigan, about the conference that featured more than 40 national and international experts who addressed data center site selection, meeting the increasing user demand, IoT (Internet of Things) and infrastructure.
The conference’s setting in large tents on the former site of the coal-powered State Line Generating Plant that closed in 2012 held significance for several reasons.
Amazon considered the 77-acre site for its second headquarters, but ultimately rejected the setting.
It’s now where Digital Crossroads Lake Michigan managing members Dakich and Peter Feldman plan to build a data center in three phases. Phase one, which will cost about $40 million, includes a one-story 105,000-square foot data center, a 10,000-square foot tech incubator and greenhouse for Purdue University Northwest that's heated by waste heat from the facility. Additional plans for the 77-acre site include a public access area with a park and loop bringing bikers and walkers closer to the lake.
Earlier this month, Dakich and Feldman welcomed local and state business and elected leaders, including McDermott and Holcomb, to the groundbreaking for the new data center.
“We were lucky that Peter Feldman was smarter than Amazon because Peter saw the value of the work that had been done and Amazon did not,” Dakich said Tuesday.
In addition, the fact that the conference, originally slated to be in Chicago, was held in Indiana signaled “that Hammond, Indiana, is open for business,” said Dakich, a Merrillville native and current Indianapolis resident. “It brought people here who have never been to Indiana.”
Feldman, who resides in New York, agreed.
“We ‘wrassled’ it away from Chicago. Now there’s a New York term for you,” Feldman said. “It’s a big deal to take a conference away from Chicago.”
Dakich also called the conference “a wholesale way to look at technology in Northwest Indiana.”
Across the nation, 7 percent of each community should be devoted to IT, he said. “In Lake County, it’s .7 percent.”
In addition, the site is just 20 to 25 minutes from downtown Chicago, Feldman said.
One of the conference attendees, Teddy Miller, is an analyst with 451 Research in New York City which analyzes data center hubs around the globe.
“As an analyst, we publish an annual report about Chicago’s multi-tenant data center market,” Miller said. “We will be including this in our Chicago report.”