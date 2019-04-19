Lake Central graduate and former pitcher Marty Ewing signed his letter of intent to play baseball for Indiana University South Bend on May 12, 2018. He was shot March 31 at a house party in South Bend.
Lake Central graduate and former pitcher Marty Ewing signed his letter of intent to play baseball for Indiana University South Bend on May 12, 2018. He was shot March 31 at a house party in South Bend.
Marty Ewing signs to play baseball for Indiana University South Bend.
Lake Central senior Evan Hand wore tape on his left wrist with the No. 35 written on it to honor former Indians player Marty Ewing, who has been hospitalized with a gunshot wound.
SOUTH BEND — Charges have been filed against a 19-year-old in the shooting that paralyzed a former Lake Central pitcher last month at a house party in South Bend.
Nineteen-year-old Myron Draine, of Elkhart, was arrested Wednesday night in Elkhart, the South Bend Tribune reported. Draine told police the shooting was allegedly gang-related.
Shortly after he left the March 31 house party on Notre Dame Avenue, Draine allegedly fired multiple shots at the house, prosecutors said. One of those bullets hit 19-year-old Marty Ewing, a Schererville native, in the neck.
Ewing, an Indiana University South Bend baseball player and Lake Central High School graduate, remains hospitalized and is paralyzed from the neck down from a bullet lodged in his spinal cord, St. Joseph County Prosecutor Ken Cotter said.
Draine has been charged with felony aggravated battery and criminal recklessness, in addition to a misdemeanor count of carrying a handgun without a license. A gang enhancement has also been filed by prosecutors, which could double Draine's potential sentence.
Draine and two other men showed up uninvited to the house party Ewing was at, police said. Draine then allegedly made threats and showed a gun to guests as the confrontation took place, prosecutors said.
Soon after Draine and his friends left, he allegedly fired four shots at the house, prosecutors said, which hit Ewing and 20-year-old Cooper Hake, of Lincoln, Illinois, who is also an IUSB baseball player. Hake was treated for a graze wound to the back.
The devastating injury to Ewing has rocked the Lake Central baseball family.
Lake Central Indians Coach Mike Swartzentruber said the team is praying for Ewing, and Hand added that they are selling blue wristbands with Ewing's number on them to raise money for his medical expenses.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Police said witnesses and social media helped them identify Draine and his friends. Draine allegedly stole a 9 mm handgun that he used in the shooting from an acquaintance in Elkhart on March 30.
Elkhart police found the stolen pistol during a traffic stop. A firearms examiner said the gun had fired the shell casings that were found at the party.
One of the other men who was with Draine at the party also spoke with police. While with police, the man made a phone call to Draine and Draine allegedly made statements implicating himself in the shooting, police said.
Draine told police he allegedly fired the shots because he was upset about a fellow gang member’s death in a previous, separate shooting, court records said. Draine told police he was in a gang known as “G-Block,” which is based in the Garfield Street area of Elkhart, court records show.
Draine told police there were members of a rival gang at the party and they made comments about his friend’s death. The rival gang members showed guns and allegedly threatened him at the party, he told police.
Authorities said no other witnesses had matched Draine’s claims of there being rival gang members at the party. Police also said they found no evidence that there were other people with guns at the house.
On Thursday afternoon, Draine was arraigned and his bond was set at $200,000 cash. His initial hearing in St. Joseph Superior Court is scheduled on April 30.
Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts, investigative news and more. She is a Region native and graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.