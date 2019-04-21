EAST CHICAGO — About 100 students this summer will be working thanks to an eight-week program in East Chicago.
Funded by the city of East Chicago and Department of Redevelopment, the 2019 Summer Student Employment Program will help participants work 28 hours a week for eight weeks. The city is seeking several positions for lifeguards, recreation leaders, basket attendants and laborers. No clerical positions. Participants will earn between $7.25 and $10 an hour, depending on the job.
The enrollment application is available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today through May 3 in the Department of Human Resources. The SSEP application will also be available on the city’s website www.eastchicago.com starting today.
The Department of Human Resources will conduct a lottery of completed applications to determine whether applicants are offered a job. The completed applications will be placed into the lottery pool for potential selection. HR will randomly select applicants who have submitted a completed application for summer employment consideration; lifeguards will not be part of the lottery drawing. Eighty applicants will be drawn from the lottery.
For employment eligibility, all applicants must meet the following criteria:
• Applicants must be an East Chicago resident.
• Applicants must be 18 – 22 years old at time of application period.
• Applicants must be in, or accepted, to any of the following: high school, G.E.D. program or adult education program, college, junior college, university, vocational or technical school
• Applicants must submit two forms of picture IDs
• Original and copy of Current Student ID, and original and copy of state ID or Original and copy of Valid Driver’s License, or Original and copy of Valid Learner’s Permit
• Applicants must submit a copy of official grade records.
• Original and copy of a current high school report card/transcript, or original and copy of a current college transcript, or original and copy of verification of enrollment for G.E.D / Adult Education Program
• Applicants must submit a copy of proof of residency.
• Original and copy of a utility bill (e.g., water, NIPSCO, cable) or rent receipt.
Submit completed application and documents to: city of East Chicago Department of Human Resources, 4525 Indianapolis blvd., second floor, East Chicago, Indiana, 46312. Deadline is May 3 at 4 p.m.