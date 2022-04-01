Teens rally against tobacco industry

PORTAGE — An estimated 11,100 people will die this year in Indiana from tobacco-related illnesses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some young Hoosiers feel it’s time to reduce those numbers, especially among their peers.

Young people rallied Friday at Founders Square Park to speak out against the tobacco industry and its marketing practices for Take Down Tobacco Day, a national day of action.

Among those attending were some Willowcreek Middle School eighth-graders, including Francisco Torres, 14, who admitted he once vaped, or used an e-cigarette, a smoking device designed to simulate the sensation of smoking.

“A lot of my friends were doing it, so I did, thinking it would be cool,” Torres said. “It was not. It was nasty. It felt weird. It affected me the next day at football practice.”

Classmate Lucian Logan, 14, added that many students are smoking and vaping. “You see them smoking in the bathroom,” he said. “Then they put it out.”

Started by the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, Take Down Tobacco Day engages community members to come together for events that raise awareness of the problem of tobacco use locally, encourage youth to reject the big tobacco marketing, and stay tobacco-free.

Emily Carpenter, youth facilitator and outreach specialist for the Tobacco Education & Prevention Coalition of Porter County, said the intent of this initial Take Down Tobacco was to “educate the community about the dangers of smoking and vaping and help kids help each other live tobacco-free lives.”

Big tobacco marketing is targeting young people, Carpenter said, by promoting vaping as a safe alternative. However, Carpenter cautioned, vaping is not flavored water; instead it contains aerosols and nicotine and can impair youthful brain development.

On the positive side, Carpenter noted, underage smoking is down 86% since 2016, but it has been replaced by vaping. According to QuitNowIndiana, e-cigarettes are the most commonly used tobacco product among Hoosier youth.

Carrie Higgins, coalition program director, stressed that all tobacco products, including vaping, are illegal for anyone under age 21. One challenge, she noted, is adults providing children with vaping supplies. Another problem is that vaping supplies are readily available online to anyone, regardless of age.

“The worst part,” Higgins said, “is that nicotine affects brain development up to age 25.”

If young people can stay away from tobacco products in the 18-25 age group, she said, that lowers the chance of them becoming a smoker or nicotine user.

Joining the coalition were representatives of VOICE Porter County, a group which involves young people in promoting tobacco-free lives. Lauren Jeffries, 17, and Caden Harretos, 16, students at Boone Grove High School, operated the VOICE Porter County booth, testing participants’ knowledge of tobacco products.

“We want to spread awareness among our fellow teens,” Jeffries said. “It’s good to have a voice in the community.”

Harretos added, “A lot of our peers are educated by adults, but it might mean more if it comes from one of us.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.