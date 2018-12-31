Jody Melton is driving along the Kankakee River, watching and waiting to see how bad the flo…

About the KRBC

The Kankakee River Basin Commission was created by the state Legislature in 1977 to coordinate development in the Basin and address through planning and coordination the environmental demands placed on the river, its tributaries and the land around it. That includes flood control and drainage, recreation, water quality and supply, fishing and hunting, wetlands preservation and upland soil erosion.

The 24 commissioners represent Lake, Jasper, LaPorte, Marshall, Newton, Porter, Starke and St. Joseph counties with a representative from each county's board of commissioners and supervisors from each of the soil and water conservation districts as well as the eight county surveyors or their designated employees.