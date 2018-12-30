Texas Corral, Food Bank of NWI Serve Free Meals on Christmas Day

MERRILLVILLE — On Christmas Day, Texas Corral restaurant, in partnership with the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, served Christmas dinner to more than 1,200 people in need. The restaurant offered a warm meal at no cost to individuals and families struggling with hunger and adversity across Northwest Indiana.
“Christmas Day has become so much more heartening and joyful,” said Rebecca Roux, operations manager of the Texas Corral restaurant in Merrillville. “When you see the expressions of joy and happiness on the faces of adults and children receiving a free Christmas meal, you quickly experience the blessing of giving back to others.”
Santa spent the day at Texas Corral handing out gifts to more than 400 children. The children attending the Christmas dinner with their families had the opportunity to visit with Santa and receive a gift. Texas Corral restaurants across the Region held a toy drive leading up to the Christmas dinner, this helped to provide toys for children on Christmas Day. “It has been amazing to see the generosity of so many people providing toys for this special event. It really shows how people have such a giving spirit," said Craig Carnagey, general manager within the Texas Corral organization.
“One in six people struggle with hunger in our community year-round, and the added stress and financial obligations of the holiday season can make this time of year even more difficult for many of the families we serve,” said Steve Beekman, executive director of the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana. “It’s wonderful to see the community come together to provide this meaningful and generous opportunity for our neighbors in need.”
Over 60 volunteers from all over the Region gave of their time to serve their fellow neighbors and friends. The volunteers served turkey and ham dinners, traditional holiday side items, desserts and drinks. The volunteers also helped Santa organize and distribute all of the toys for the children.