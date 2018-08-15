SCHERERVILLE — Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana will host its 4th annual Heels for Meals 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 6 at Villa Cesare. and this year’s theme is “Brazilian Carnival.” Heels for Meals is a cocktail party event, with party games and a “Swanky Soles” shoe and sock competition.
All proceeds benefit the Meals on Wheels endowment funds at Legacy Foundation and Crown Point Community Foundation that provide long-term funding to sustain the organization.
Performing at the event will be guitarist Martin Metzger, Ebonie Hoops and singer songwriter Justin Sumler.
Three hundred attendees are expected this year. Tickets are on sale at http://heels2018.eventbrite.com or call 219-756-3663 with questions.